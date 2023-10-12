Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

If you’re subscribed to my Twitter feed, you might have noticed that I don’t post as much content as before. It was a good place, once, but I cannot condone the new management and most importantly, their handling of misinformation - or lack thereof. My reasoning is that if I continue posting technical content there, people will continue using it; if nobody posts such content, regular users will leave the site. You might agree or not, but since it’s my content, it’s now how I’ll use Twitter.

To compensate, I’ve created this newsletter, which is more or less provides the same content as I wrote on Twitter. I’l try to publish a weekly summary. Note that I still publish on Mastodon and LinkedIn.

Without further ado, enjoy the first Java Geek weekly!