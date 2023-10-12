Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Container networking engine Cilium graduates from CNCF incubation
Cilium, an open-source technology used to manage software containers’ network traffic, today graduated from the CNCF’s incubation program. The CNCF, or Cloud Native Computing Foundation, is a Linux Foundation affiliate that manages dozens of open-source projects. Its portfolio includes foundational technologies such as Kubernetes and the Prometheus observability platform.
-
Joint Statement by Free Software Foundation Europe and Software Freedom Conservancy Regarding Eben Moglen and Software Freedom Law Center [Ed: Reminder that "Code of Conduct" was always about censorship of one's critics, in this case corporate mouthpieces funded by large corporations, including Microsoft]
As part of this work, both FSFE and SFC strive to create a software freedom community that is egalitarian, fair, kind, and welcoming to everyone. Sadly, though, we are also aware that toxic behavior, bullying, and other violations of Codes of Conduct do occur throughout our community. As such, both organizations make substantial efforts to protect our volunteers and staff from bad behavior.
-
Having a Microblog on a Traditional Blog
I was recently talking to Jatan Mehta about microblogging vs traditional blogging, and what should go where. I thought it was an interesting conversation, so decided to share my opinions here too.
I've written about my love/hate relationship with social media in the past, and how I've changed my habits to manage it better. I then toyed with Micro.blog and ultimately decided to just stick with Fosstodon.
When I switched to Kirby, I thought it might be a good idea to build a "notes" section as a kinda self-hosted microblog, given that the Kirby panel is so powerful, this would be trivial to do.
-
Remy’s Dead Link Solution
It’s done with progressive enchancement so the links aren’t touched at all if JavaScript doesn’t load. When it does, when you click an (external) link, it goes to a cloud-function instead which tries to fetch the URL. If a 200 response comes back, you get redirected to the original link. If any other response comes back (probably a dead link), it uses the Web Archive API to see if the site is in there somewhere and redirects to that if it can.
-
A Java Geek weekly, Issue 1
If you’re subscribed to my Twitter feed, you might have noticed that I don’t post as much content as before. It was a good place, once, but I cannot condone the new management and most importantly, their handling of misinformation - or lack thereof. My reasoning is that if I continue posting technical content there, people will continue using it; if nobody posts such content, regular users will leave the site. You might agree or not, but since it’s my content, it’s now how I’ll use Twitter.
To compensate, I’ve created this newsletter, which is more or less provides the same content as I wrote on Twitter. I’l try to publish a weekly summary. Note that I still publish on Mastodon and LinkedIn.
Without further ado, enjoy the first Java Geek weekly!