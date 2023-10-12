Smaller is Fast, Fast is Beautiful
THE old pages of this site have become a lot faster to retrieve, in some cases about 100 times faster than before (even though we lowered the number of CPU cores to "only" 32). We moved everything to static and we believe we've managed to preserve everything, including images and comments.
As per rankwatch, http://news.tuxmachines.org is now 24672 bytes in size (24.672KB) and the site was enrolled into some "miniature site" clubs -- a sort of homage or a Hall of Fame for sites that keep things simple and right to the point.
I'm not an ardent minimalist by nature, but 30 years of programming taught me that adopting complexity (which is what large size necessarily accompanies) makes life hard. Maintenance and upgrades became increasingly difficult because there are more "moving parts" and any of them can break for all sorts of reasons. We spent years working on the migration away from Drupal and Gallary. We're never going back to these.
Keep things simple. Complexity is an enemy of software freedom because it's hard to exercise control over software that you can barely even study. █