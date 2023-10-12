According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Smaller is Fast, Fast is Beautiful

THE old pages of this site have become a lot faster to retrieve, in some cases about 100 times faster than before (even though we lowered the number of CPU cores to "only" 32). We moved everything to static and we believe we've managed to preserve everything, including images and comments.

As per rankwatch, http://news.tuxmachines.org is now 24672 bytes in size (24.672KB) and the site was enrolled into some "miniature site" clubs -- a sort of homage or a Hall of Fame for sites that keep things simple and right to the point.

I'm not an ardent minimalist by nature, but 30 years of programming taught me that adopting complexity (which is what large size necessarily accompanies) makes life hard. Maintenance and upgrades became increasingly difficult because there are more "moving parts" and any of them can break for all sorts of reasons. We spent years working on the migration away from Drupal and Gallary. We're never going back to these.

Keep things simple. Complexity is an enemy of software freedom because it's hard to exercise control over software that you can barely even study. █