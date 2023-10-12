According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Wayland Display Server on openSUSE Tumbleweed in 2023

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 12, 2023



It is official, 2023 is the year of the Wayland display server. It has become very obvious that there is quite a bit of momentum behind the Wayland Display Server project and as of today, in October of 2023, Wayland is the best experience you are going to have with the Plasma desktop, especially if you have a mix of HiDPI and well, regular DPI screens.

Bottom Line Up Front: Everything works in Wayland (except one but I’ll get to that later). I am having a great experience on Wayland, and I will add that if you have a screen with any more pixels than 1080p, you should probably be running Wayland for the smoothest experience.

This is my experience using openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshot 20231008 with KDE Plasma version 5.27.8 on Linux Kernel 6.5.6.

[...]

Now that Wayland has arrived, what’s next? Pipewire in conjunction of Wayland is now providing even cooler functions and capabilities that haven’t been previously available to Desktop Linux (yes, this is another article I’m working on). HiDPI displays can be fully embraced in Linux as well as per-monitor fractional scaling. Truly, a fantastic capability. Wayland is also giving users the ability to use DisplayLink displays on Linux quite smoothly too. I can honestly say that I have never been more content as a desktop Linux user, or, for that matter, desktop computer user… ever. These are some marvelous times to be using Linux.

