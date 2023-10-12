Wayland Display Server on openSUSE Tumbleweed in 2023
It is official, 2023 is the year of the Wayland display server. It has become very obvious that there is quite a bit of momentum behind the Wayland Display Server project and as of today, in October of 2023, Wayland is the best experience you are going to have with the Plasma desktop, especially if you have a mix of HiDPI and well, regular DPI screens.
Bottom Line Up Front: Everything works in Wayland (except one but I’ll get to that later). I am having a great experience on Wayland, and I will add that if you have a screen with any more pixels than 1080p, you should probably be running Wayland for the smoothest experience.
This is my experience using openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshot 20231008 with KDE Plasma version 5.27.8 on Linux Kernel 6.5.6.
[...]
Now that Wayland has arrived, what’s next? Pipewire in conjunction of Wayland is now providing even cooler functions and capabilities that haven’t been previously available to Desktop Linux (yes, this is another article I’m working on). HiDPI displays can be fully embraced in Linux as well as per-monitor fractional scaling. Truly, a fantastic capability. Wayland is also giving users the ability to use DisplayLink displays on Linux quite smoothly too. I can honestly say that I have never been more content as a desktop Linux user, or, for that matter, desktop computer user… ever. These are some marvelous times to be using Linux.