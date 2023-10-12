Devices: Linux in Vehicles, Ubuntu, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi

If there’s one place in the world you want to feel safe, it’s inside your home.

And yet, the unfortunate reality is that our homes can sometimes be a source of danger. From burglaries to fires, it’s important to take precautions to make sure your house remains a sanctuary and not a deathtrap.

Home automation can be a huge help here. Today’s homeowners (and renters) have a ton of tools at their disposal to stay safe from a range of hazards and risks. Some of these tools you can even build yourself, with minimal cost and effort.

In this article, we’ll look at some of the main dangers people face at home, and how automation can minimize the risk.