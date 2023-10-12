Devices: Linux in Vehicles, Ubuntu, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi
-
Hozon Selects Wind River Linux to Develop Latest Software-Defined Vehicle Platform
“Software will continue to drive the automotive industry forward and create new possibilities for both carmakers and consumers,” said Avijit Sinha, chief product officer, Wind River. “Wind River Linux can help innovators such as Hozon develop high-performance frameworks designed to accelerate the software-defined vehicle.”
“Hozon is pushing the boundaries of innovation in its vehicle development,” said Dai Dali, chief technology officer, Hozon. “It is important to work with both an Auto and a Linux expert who possesses the highest levels of professional services ability combined with long-term support and localization capabilities, including expertise in the areas of performance optimization, security, and safety. We believe that Wind River is an excellent partner.”
-
Rockchip-based Home Assistant Green can now be pre-ordered
The Home Assistant Green is a new plug-and-play IoT device designed for home automation and compatible with Zigbee and Thread (in development) devices. This device also includes a Gigabit Ethernet port and large storage expansion.
-
AMD Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit and Ubuntu: An exploration into future robotics development
The robotics field is constantly evolving, and with AMD and Canonical’s collaboration, the trajectory towards a more adaptable and efficient robotics framework is shaping up. Last year, AMD introduced the Kria™ KR260 Robotics Kit.
-
SmartNICs in telco: benefits and use cases
In our previous blog, we introduced smartNICs as technology enablers for next-generation converged data centres. We covered how smartNICs can increase efficiency and drive return on investment. In this blog post, we explain how this innovative technology can help the telecom industry. SmartNICs use cases for the telecom sector are still emerging.
-
Is your house secure? 4 common threats and how home automation can keep you safe
If there’s one place in the world you want to feel safe, it’s inside your home.
And yet, the unfortunate reality is that our homes can sometimes be a source of danger. From burglaries to fires, it’s important to take precautions to make sure your house remains a sanctuary and not a deathtrap.
Home automation can be a huge help here. Today’s homeowners (and renters) have a ton of tools at their disposal to stay safe from a range of hazards and risks. Some of these tools you can even build yourself, with minimal cost and effort.
In this article, we’ll look at some of the main dangers people face at home, and how automation can minimize the risk.
-
Elasticsearch and Arduino: better together!
Among the many ways we immediately tested this new opportunity, we tried developing an IoT device that sends temperature data captured by sensors every five minutes to Elastic Cloud. This, combined with Elasticsearch’s geo features, could be the first step in building a solution that provides the current average temperature from all sensors 5 km away upon request.
Want to find out more? Here is a simple tutorial with all the details.
-
Forcing PCI Express Gen 3.0 speeds on the Pi 5
By default, all PCIe lanes operate at Gen 2.0 speeds, or about 5 GT/sec per lane. Currently there's no way to change that default for the RP1 chip's 'internal' lanes, but on the external connector, you can add the following lines inside /boot/config.txt (and reboot) to upgrade the connection to Gen 3.0 (10 GT/sec, effectively double the speed): [...]