Events: R Conference 2023, All Things Open, Innovation Marathon Hack Week

R Conference 2023: Malaysia’s Largest Face-to-Face Annual R Conference
The R Consortium recently reconnected with Poo “KH” Kuan Hoong, founder of the Malaysia R User Group (Also on Facebook). We talked with KH last year when he spoke about Hosting Malaysia’s Largest Annual R Conference. KH is deep into planning and preparation for this year’s R Conference, the first time it will be held face-to-face in two years! R confeRence 2023 is Malaysia’s largest physical R User Conference. It features Malaysian industry leaders and academicians. The conference will be held at Sunway University on October 28, 2023. Please come and join the Malaysia user group if you are near Subang Jaya, Malaysia. You will learn, explore, and more.
All Things Open 2019 – The Last In-Person ATO Until ’21
In today’s article we’re looking at All Things Open 2019, which was the conference’s seventh outing, and the last before the pandemic.
Innovation Marathon Hack Week Set for November
Hack Week 23 is set to blaze a trail of innovation this November. This annual tradition started in 2007, this annual tradition, which somehow made up the difference for the number of the event to now, mirrors the year; it brings together SUSE employees, openSUSE contributors and open-source developers [...]