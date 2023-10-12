For the most part, ordinary Linux users don't know what curl is. Programmers and system administrators know the utility well, though.

This shell command and its associated library, libcurl, is used to transfer data over every network protocol you've ever heard of, and it's used in desktops, servers, clouds, cars, television sets, routers, and pretty much every Internet of Things (IoT) device. Curl's developers estimate it's used in over twenty billion instances. And now there's a potentially nasty security bug in it, CVE-2023-38545.