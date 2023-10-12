KDE Gear 23.08.2 Released with More Fixes for Your Favorite KDE Apps
KDE Gear 23.08.2 is here a month after KDE Gear 23.08.1 and it’s packed with more bug fixes and improvements for your favorite KDE apps. For example, it improves Kate and KWrite text editor to no longer prompt you with two dialogs asking to save them when closing a document that has unsaved changes.
The K3b CD/DVD writing app was fixed to eject the media when there’s a disk on the drive, the KAlarm personal alarm message app now ensures an alarm is deleted from the archive calendar when it’s deferred, and the Filelight app now respects folder exclusion and filesystem boundaries settings.