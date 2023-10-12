IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 180 released
It is time for another update for your most favourite firewall: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 180 is out - coming with an updated toolchain, a large number of package updates, deprecation for ReiserFS as well as a number of bug and security fixes.
IPFire has been rebased on the latest version of the GNU toolchain comprising of glibc 2.38, GCC 13.2.0 & binutils 2.41. This allows us to keep IPFire modern, taking advantage of the latest advances in hardware support and acceleration, but most importantly use the latest hardening technologies available to us.