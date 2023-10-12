today's howtos
Ubuntu Has No Sound! What to Do When Audio Stops Working
It’s incredibly frustrating to encounter sound issues on Ubuntu. They prevent you from enjoying music and watching videos, and they make video games completely unimmersive.
Worst of all, sound issues are often difficult to troubleshoot. If you use the right methodology, however, it is possible to fix audio that isn’t working in Ubuntu.
idroot
How To Install Zenmap on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Zenmap on Debian 12. In the world of network security and management, Zenmap stands out as an invaluable tool.
How To Setup SELinux on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to setup SELinux on Fedora 38. In the realm of Linux security, SELinux stands tall as a Mandatory Access Control (MAC) system. It plays a pivotal role in enhancing the security posture of your Fedora 38 system.
linuxcapable
How to Install SeaMonkey on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Navigating through the digital world becomes a seamless experience with the right tools at your disposal. The journey ahead promises a unified, efficient, and feature-rich internet suite for those seeking to install SeaMonkey on Fedora Linux.
How to Install Strawberry on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Embarking on a journey with Strawberry, a potent, open-source music player, and organizer, Fedora Linux users can discover a rich and immersive music management experience. This application stands out for its remarkable features, compatibility, and user-friendly interface, making it a prime choice for those desiring to install Strawberry on Fedora Linux.
How to Install KeePassXC on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Securing digital accounts has become paramount in our increasingly online world, and learning how to install KeePassXC on Fedora Linux provides a pathway to robust password management. Passwords, often the initial barrier against unauthorized access, must be strong and unique across all accounts, which can be a daunting task to manage independently.
How to Install Kodi on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Embarking on a journey to install Kodi on Fedora Linux opens up a world where your media management and streaming capabilities are boundless. Kodi, an open-source media player, has carved its niche in the digital world by offering a sleek, user-friendly interface and powerful functionality, enabling users to organize and manage their media collections efficiently.
How to Disable SELinux on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Managing Security-Enhanced Linux (SELinux) on a Fedora Server is paramount in server administration. This comprehensive guide offers a step-by-step approach to disable SELinux on a Fedora server or desktop, providing valuable insights for experienced professionals and field newcomers.
How to Install phpMyAdmin with LEMP on Debian 12, 11 or 10
For those working with databases on Debian systems, phpMyAdmin is a top choice. This guide will show you how to Install phpMyAdmin with LEMP on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster.
How to Install Dokku on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Navigating the realm of application deployment is made significantly smoother with Dokku. This potent, lightweight, and extensible platform facilitates applications’ deployment, management, and scaling in a cloud environment.
How to Install MariaDB on Arch Linux
Embarking on a journey to install MariaDB on Arch Linux opens up a world of robust database management capabilities for developers and businesses alike. MariaDB, renowned for its high performance, scalability, and versatile usage, has become a preferred database management system for various applications, from small-scale projects to expansive enterprise deployments.
How to install webmin on Ubuntu 22.04
Webmin is one of the most popular web based system administration tool for managing linux servers.
Webmin can be easily installed on Ubuntu 22.04 by using the official setup script. All you need to have is internet connection and a fresh installation of Ubuntu 22.04 on your server.
How to Install, Update, and Remove Waterfox on Linux
Waterfox is a lightning-fast web browser that is entirely independent and built on Firefox technology, ensuring absolute data privacy by never accessing your personal information. You might wonder why we need another privacy-focused browser when Firefox already exists.
Cassidy James Blaede: How and Why to Get Verified on Mastodon
I run a little family Mastodon server so that I can have @cassidy@blaede.family and feel comfortable sharing random photos of my kids with people while remaining in control of how they’re shared. Part of running a Mastodon server is that the admin can curate what hashtags, posts, and links are allowed to trend; e.g. if
#furryNSFWis popular across your server’s corner of the Internet, you might not want that to be recommended to your mom on the trending page (true story!). So admins can explicitly allow or disallow each trend before it’s shown to their users. Once a trend is allowed, it will be able to trend again at any point in the future, cutting down on work for seasonal or naturally recurring trends (like
#SilentSundayor
#SuperbOwl).
A Comprehensive Guide to Installing GCC on Ubuntu 22.04
The GNU Compiler Collection, commonly known as GCC, is a key tool in software development. It supports a wide range of programming languages and has played a significant role in the growth of open-source software. This guide will walk you through installing GCC on Ubuntu 22.04, also known as Jammy Jellyfish.