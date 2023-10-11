Programming Leftovers
Packit Team: Experiences using Packit for a Rust executable Project
We have planned for a while to use Packit to generate packages on Copr on demand for our somewhat complicated Rust executable, stratisd. It looked like this was going to be challenging, and in a sense it was, but once the task was completed, it turned out to have been pretty straightforward.
The two primary parts of our Stratis project are stratisd, a big, fairly complicated Rust project which generates multiple distinct Rust executables and also installs scripts and configuration files and so forth, and stratis-cli, a relatively simple Python project which communicates with stratisd over the D-Bus. Our main purpose in getting on-demand packages of both these projects was not to test the packaging, although that is a nice thing to do, but to have a convenient way to do functional testing of the project, frequently generating a stratisd package from one stratisd pull request and a stratis-cli package from a matching stratis-cli pull request.
How to Add Comments in Bash Scripts
Do you have any comments? Add them to your bash script ;)
Some thoughts on good spec properties
Lots of updates this week! First of all, my talk Is Software Engineering Real Engineering is now available online! It's the video version of the crossover project. Link is to the video, slides, references, and FAQ. I know a lot of people have been waiting for this; I hope it lives up to expectations :)
Replit brings open source AI developer tools to all users
As of Oct 9, Replit is directly integrating GhostWriter into its core platform and making the generative AI code completion tool available to all of its users.
AMD acquires open-source AI software developer Nod.ai
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. today announced that it has acquired Nod.ai, a startup that develops open-source software for speeding up artificial intelligence models, for undisclosed financial terms. Nod.ai, officially Nod Inc., is the developer of an open-source AI tool called SHARK.
Qt 6.6 Released!
Today marks the 6th time we are releasing new functionality in the Qt 6 series, with small and large additions that make both UI and backend development more productive and fun. Several of the new features come as technology previews, and we are looking forward to your feedback so that we can get everything in tip-top shape for the next LTS release!
Post-mortem: Service Degradation for Pages with Comments
OBS Pages Inaccessible on 19th of September On September 19th the pages and API routes on OBS displaying comments were inaccessible (returning a 500 error) to all users for 13 minutes. Here is what caused the problem. Date: 19.09.2023 Impact: Pages and API routes on OBS displaying comments where not accessible to anyone. Root Causes: In our deployment, we first update the obs-api package (including restarting servers) and then run migrations.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: drat 0.2.4 on CRAN: Improved macOS Support, General Updates
A new minor release of the drat package arrived on CRAN today making it the first release in one and a half years. drat stands for drat R Archive Template, and helps with easy-to-create and easy-to-use repositories for R packages. Since its inception inearly 2015 it has found reasonably widespread adoption among R users because repositories with marked releases is the better way to distribute code.