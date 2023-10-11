"How absurdly simple!" I cried.

"Quite so!" said he, a little nettled. "Every problem becomes very childish when once it is explained to you."

Arthur Conan Doyle, "The Adventure of the Dancing Men"

We have planned for a while to use Packit to generate packages on Copr on demand for our somewhat complicated Rust executable, stratisd. It looked like this was going to be challenging, and in a sense it was, but once the task was completed, it turned out to have been pretty straightforward.

The two primary parts of our Stratis project are stratisd, a big, fairly complicated Rust project which generates multiple distinct Rust executables and also installs scripts and configuration files and so forth, and stratis-cli, a relatively simple Python project which communicates with stratisd over the D-Bus. Our main purpose in getting on-demand packages of both these projects was not to test the packaging, although that is a nice thing to do, but to have a convenient way to do functional testing of the project, frequently generating a stratisd package from one stratisd pull request and a stratis-cli package from a matching stratis-cli pull request.