Free, Libre, and Openwashing Software
Smooth Sailing and Continued Growth at All Things Open 2018
Between now and the opening of All Things Open 2023 on October 15, which will begin the conference’s second decade, FOSS Force is each day taking a look at an individual year in ATO’s history.
FSF News: LibrePlanet 2024: "Cultivating Community" will feature a keynote by David Wilson
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced free software developer and video creator David Wilson, as its first keynote speaker for LibrePlanet 2024, the sixteenth edition of the FSF's conference on ethical technology and user freedom. LibrePlanet will be held in March in the Boston area as well as online.
The State of Open Source Survey is underway! [Ed: Openwashing propaganda funded by openwashing (proprietary companies) that nowadays control OSI and promote GPL violations]
Stéphane Graber: Releasing Incus 0.1
Incus was created just over two months ago by Aleksa Sarai, forking the LXD project shortly after Canonical took it over and kicked out all community maintainers from it.
It aims at providing the same great system container and virtual machine management, clustering, … as LXD, but in a more community driven and distribution-agnostic way.
Over those two months, the focus has been on taking ownership of the code base, doing a lot of housekeeping work, effectively modernizing the code base, removing a number of less used or Ubuntu-specific features and developing tooling that will allow the project to keep up with LXD while also allowing it to grow its own features separate of LXD.
Making the Most of Kubernetes for Big Data
Kubernetes (and not Hadoop) has emerged as the most logical containerization system for enterprise-grade big data.