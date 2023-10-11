Open 3D Engine 23.10.0 and N64 Emulators
Release Notes for Open 3D Engine 23.10.0
Open 3D Engine (O3DE) 23.10 release levels up the authoring experience for game creators and robotics simulation developers. In addition to improvements to the core engine, robotics users in O3DE now have an updated ROS2 Gem, a Gem that provides integration with the Robot Operating System (ROS2) , which provides drivers, state-of-the-art algorithms, and developer tools for robotics simulations.
5 of the Best N64 Emulators
The Nintendo 64 is one of the most fondly remembered video game consoles. With unforgettable titles, like GoldenEye 007, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Super Mario 64, the system left an indelible mark on the world of gaming. However, the magic of these classics no longer has to remain in the past. With some of the best N64 emulator options, you can relive these iconic experiences on your computer or smartphone.