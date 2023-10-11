Open 3D Engine 23.10.0 and N64 Emulators

Tux Machines

Download Mageia 9 GNU/Linux Full Editions (Mirrors, Torrents, and Checksums)

Compilation of Programming Languages Setup Guides on Ubuntu for Beginners

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on.  Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Raspberry Pi 5 Announced for End of October, Here Are the Specs

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.5

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

New ARIES Embedded Products Built on Renesas RZ/G2L Microprocessors

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.   

Sipeed introduces Tang Mega 138K Pro Dock

The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

Open 3D Engine 23.10.0 and N64 Emulators

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 11, 2023

Why is Debian the way it is?
Debian is a large, complex operating system
Get Ready for Yet Another Massive Wave of Microsoft Layoffs
Layoffs have become routine at Microsoft, with several large waves of them so far this year
Free, Libre, and Openwashing Software
Open 3D Engine 23.10.0 and N64 Emulators
WordPress 6.4 Beta 3
WordPress 6.4 Beta 3 is now ready for testing
Canonical/Ubuntu: Restrictions, What's New in Xubuntu 23.10, and MAAS
Open Hardware and Devices With GNU/Linux
Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, IRL, and Adrian Gaudebert
Security Leftovers
Microsoft's Proprietary Troubles
today's howtos
Bottles Next: Revolutionizing Linux Emulation for Windows Apps
Bottles Next is still in development but promises a more functional Windows app-emulation for Linux and macOS, building on existing tec
EndeavourOS Galileo’s Release Will Be Delayed a Bit and EasyOS Update
Linux 6.5.7, 6.1.57, 5.15.135, 5.10.198, 5.4.258, 4.19.296, and 4.14.327
GNOME is Planning to Drop X.Org. Is it too soon to bid farewell?
Delve into the ongoing X.Org vs Wayland debate and the complexities of the balancing act to drop a two-decade-old software.
Our Galileo release is delayed but here are the main changes you can expect
Our latest refresh ISO, Cassini Nova R3, released in September was supposed to be the last one under the Cassini codename family
Incus 0.1 has been released
The Linux Containers team is very excited to announce the initial release of Incus
today's leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5, Among or Admid Demise of "Desktop"
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
We've spotted some serious deals on Android smartphones for Amazon's October Prime Day 2023
12 Best Free and Open Source Linux Document-Oriented Databases
There is a good selection of Linux document-oriented databases that are available under an open source license
Games: Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst Shilling Microsoft Mono, SteamOS 3.4.11 for Steam Deck is Out, and More
Android Leftovers
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are my top wireless earbuds pick for Android phones — here’s why
Microsoft Waning in Operating Systems and Games, So What's Left?
It's not clear what sort of future Microsoft has to it
8 Best Free and Open Source Ruby-Based Web Content Management Systems
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. They are all free and open source goodness
Android’s Monolithic and Bloated Upgrades vs Purism’s Rolling Upgrades
Fundamentally, all our Purism devices running PureOS receive regular updates to apps and the core OS the same way
Plasma search, Baloo & exclude filters do not seem to work
Baloo remains messy. If you look at the list, it's not even nicely ordered. You have, for instance, a bunch of CMake stuff in three separate places in the comma-delimited list
Programming and Spyware (Qt, 'Monetisation')
today's leftovers
Kubernetes: CRI-O is moving towards pkgs.k8s.io, Clown-Native Developer Productivity
Windows TCO and Failures
Security Leftovers
Restricted unprivileged user namespaces are coming to Ubuntu 23.10
Ubuntu Desktop firmly places security at the forefront, and adheres to the principles of security by default
Events: LinuxDay Vorarlberg 2023 and Reclaim the Internet
Open Hardware: PureOS and KhordUino Among Other Arduino Projects
Raspberry Pi 5 Digital Signage and Waveshare RP2040-PiZero
Distro Development: ROX-Filer and Flatpak in GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Jim Whitehurst to Sell Microsoft Mono Stuff and More Red Hat Links
Ubuntu Budgie 23.10: Best New Features
A roundup of the best new features of Ubuntu Budgie 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” release, which brings the latest Budgie desktop and more enhancements.
Proton 8.0-4 Released with Support for More Windows Games on Linux
Valve released today Proton 8.0-4 as the latest version of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components that enable Linux users to play Windows games.
Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Introduction To The Series
This is a multi-part blog looking at an Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux. In this series, we examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective
Security Leftovers
Software: Incus 0.1, Sweet Home 3D, and 14 Best Free and Open Source Linux Data Recovery Tools
Running Linux on an ESP32-S3
Clem Mayer's Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4-inspired project is a combination ESP32-S3, RP2040, and more — all on a single, compact PCB.
Android Leftovers
Cheap Android TV boxes shipped with "unkillable" malware - here's what you need to know
GNOME Is Taking Steps Towards Dropping X11
Significant changes for the GNOME! Merge requests opened to end X.Org (X11) session support, moving to a Wayland-only environment
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Open Hardware, Modding, and Restoration
Debian: A Career Change and debputy
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugged, LibreOffice Conference, GNU World Order
Android Games on GNU/Linux and Pinball
Postgres-related Releases: pgmetrics 1.16 and pg_dumpbinary v2.13
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
O2 announces free messaging upgrade for millions of Android phones tomorrow – look out for alert to take advantage
MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATION
RHSA-ANNOUNCE MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATIONRHSA-ANNOUNCE MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATION
Wireshark 4.2.0 First Release Candidate
Almost there now
Lenovo introduces Android as a Windows alternative on some of its desktop PCs
Lenovo announced a partnership with Esper Device Management this week that brings Esper's custom Android operating system to some Lenovo PCs
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 8th, 2023
The 157th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 8th, 2023.
Android Leftovers
The Pixel 8 is a consternating phone for the Android Police podcast
Debian 12.2 “Bookworm” Released with 117 Bug Fixes and 52 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.2 as the second ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
Add Minimize and Maximize Buttons in GNOME
Missing the minimize button option in GNOME? Here's how you can easily bring it back
Security Leftovers
Apktool v2.9.0, Lineage, and Lenovo
Linux gives up on 6-year LTS kernels, says they’re too much work
Linux's six-year long-term support was meant to help embedded devices
Review: CROWZ 5.0
CROWZ Is CROWZ, a distro with a 1.0GB ISO and based on Devuan, one of the best minimal distros available today
Slimming down KNotifications
As of KNotifications 5.110 it depends on the following other KDE Frameworks
Ardour 8.0 Open-Source DAW Released with Launchpad Pro Support, Region Grouping
Ardour 8.0 has been released today as a major update to this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) for GNU/Linux.
FSFE and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Repo Review: FreeTube
FreeTube is an advanced open source YouTube client with a strong focus on privacy
OpenStack Unleashes Bobcat: A Leap Forward in Open-Source Cloud Infrastructure
The OpenStack community unveiled Bobcat, its 28th version, on October 4, 2023. This new Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) cloud release came with 10,476 changes and was authored by over 580 contributors
Perl Weekly Challenge and This week in PSC
News Roundups: GNU/Linux Focus
Security Leftovers
Red Hat Leftovers
Slax Linux Gets Enhanced Session Management and Boot Parameter Options
Slax Linux creator and maintainer Tomas Matejicek announced new versions of his tiny and portable GNU/Linux distribution, bringing various enhancements and bug fixes.
today's howtos
Latest Issue of PCLinuxOS Magazine
The Sinister Six Strike Again
Now, we have a sinister six working tirelessly against GNU Linux, but mainly against us users.
Red Hat vs. SUSE: How do these Linux distributions stack up?
Deciding between Red Hat and SUSE may not seem simple, but comparing training, pricing and certifications should help companies understand which would best suit their employees.
Linux 6.6-rc5
Things are back to normal, and we have a networking pull this week