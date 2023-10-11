Open Hardware and Devices With GNU/Linux
-
ESP32-based LoRaWan Gateway Module with 1.8” LCD
ELECROW has introduced a new product called the LoRaWan Gateway Module, centered on the ESP32-WROOM-32 as its primary controller.
-
49 cents “Black Pill” board clone features AT32 Cortex-M4F microcontroller
The “Black Pill” board with an STM32F4 Cortex-M4F MCU is already cheap, but I’ve just come across a clone going for just 49 cents plus shipping (34 cents to Thailand) based on a 240 MHz AT32 (or AT32F4) Cortex-M4F microcontroller with Arduino support. [Edit: the price looks like a lottery and everybody seems to get a different price, and not related to VAT. See comments section] Other features are pretty much the same with two 20-pin headers for GPIOs, an SWD header, a USB Type-C port for power and programming, and a few buttons.
-
SECO Modular Vision HMI displays support Arm and x86 SMARC 2.1 modules
SECO has unveiled a new HMI family of smart displays called the “Modular Vision” with NXP i.MX 93 (Arm), NXP i.MX 8M (Arm), or Intel Elkhart Lake (x86) powered SMARC 2.1-compliant system-on-modules and a display size ranging from 7-inch up to 15.6-inch.
-
RoboCup is an assistive drinking device for people living with cerebral palsy
One of the many realities of living with cerebral palsy is limited upper body dexterity, as almost every activity requires the help of a caregiver. That includes something that most of us take for granted: drinking water.