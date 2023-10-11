Canonical/Ubuntu: Restrictions, What's New in Xubuntu 23.10, and MAAS

Ubuntu Desktop firmly places security at the forefront, and adheres to the principles of security by default. This approach caters to both everyday users and organisations with specific compliance requirements. As such, Ubuntu ensures that its recommended security configurations are equally robust, easy to understand and readily accessible as part of the default user experience.

Striking such a delicate balance between security and usability is what has guided our design for restricted unprivileged user namespaces, which is a new security feature that is coming to Ubuntu 23.10. On release day, the feature will be opt-in and you will be able to turn it on using the command line. As we collect more feedback from our users, we will then turn it on by default, on 23.10, using the SRU process.