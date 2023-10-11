Canonical/Ubuntu: Restrictions, What's New in Xubuntu 23.10, and MAAS
Ubuntu Linux 23.10 is adding an important new security feature
This has the potential to significantly improve Linux desktop and container security.
Ubuntu Blog: Restricted unprivileged user namespaces are coming to Ubuntu 23.10
Ubuntu Desktop firmly places security at the forefront, and adheres to the principles of security by default. This approach caters to both everyday users and organisations with specific compliance requirements. As such, Ubuntu ensures that its recommended security configurations are equally robust, easy to understand and readily accessible as part of the default user experience.
Striking such a delicate balance between security and usability is what has guided our design for restricted unprivileged user namespaces, which is a new security feature that is coming to Ubuntu 23.10. On release day, the feature will be opt-in and you will be able to turn it on using the command line. As we collect more feedback from our users, we will then turn it on by default, on 23.10, using the SRU process.
What's New in Xubuntu 23.10
Xubuntu 23.10 arrives on Thursday. It features the latest Xfce, GNOME, and MATE apps with better stability, improved memory management, and more consistent UI scaling.
MAAS Outside the Lines
Far from the humdrum of server setups, this is about unusual deployments – Raspberry Pis, loose laptops, cheap NUCs, home appliances, and more. What the heck is stormrider deploying this week?