Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, IRL, and Adrian Gaudebert

If you've played Dawnmaker in the last 6 months, you will have noticed, hopefully, that the board was rendered in 3D. After having received a lot of questions and criticism about that feature, we've decided a few months ago to redo the whole board rendering in 2D. After two months of work, I am proud to announce that Dawnmaker will soon have a new version containing only two dimensions! Today we're going to dig deeper into the why and how of this transition.

The point of 2D

The debate of doing 2D or 3D has been a long discussion internally. What turned the tides was the Game Camp: we showed the game to a few publishers who almost unanimously criticized the fact that the game was in 3D. One question that really struck with me was: what value is 3D bringing to the game? We honestly struggled to answer that question, and so went back to the drawing board, wondering what it would take to switch the game to a 2D rendering engine, how long it would take, and what long terms benefits it would bring.