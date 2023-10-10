today's leftovers
On theCUBE Pod: Whether or not to pay ransoms and diving into the Flexport drama [Ed: Windows TCO]
“It’s all about exfiltration,” Vellante said. “It’s not about dwell time anymore. It’s not about saying, ‘Hey, they were in there for 172 days, let’s get that down to 90 or 30 or 50 and make it harder for them.’ No. Forget that. That shouldn’t be the focus. The focus should be on, CrowdStrike says, ‘Stop the breach.’ That’s their tagline. I think that’s the right mindset. It’s hard to do.”
A Plan for Multicast Support in Noise-based Protocols
If you’ve paid attention to Hacker News or various technology subreddits in recent years, you may have noticed the rise of VPN companies like Tailscale and ZeroTier. At the core of their networking products is a Noise-based Protocol (often WireGuard).
If you haven’t been paying attention to Hacker News or Reddit, that’s probably healthy. Keep up the good work.
10 Tools to Monitor Linux Disk Partitions and Usage in Linux
In this article, we will review a number of Linux command line utilities that you can use to check disk partitions in Linux.
Monitoring the space usage of storage devices is one of the most important tasks for a SysAdmin, which ensures that there is adequate free space available on the storage devices to maintain the efficient operation of your Linux system.