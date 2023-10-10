The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Incus 0.1 has been released

The Linux Containers team is very excited to announce the initial release of Incus!

Incus is a community fork of Canonical LXD, created by @cyphar and now part of the Linux Containers project.

This initial release is roughly equivalent to LXD 5.18 but with a number of breaking changes on top of the obvious rename.

With this initial release of Incus, we took the opportunity to remove a lot of unused or problematic features from LXD. Most of those changes are things we would have liked to do in LXD but couldn’t due to having strong guarantees around backward compatibility.

Incus will be similarly strict with backward compatibility in the future, but as this is the first release of the fork, it was our one big opportunity to change things.

That said, the API and CLI are still extremely close to what LXD has, making it trivial if not completely seamless to port from LXD to Incus.

