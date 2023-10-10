Incus 0.1 has been released
The Linux Containers team is very excited to announce the initial release of Incus!
Incus is a community fork of Canonical LXD, created by @cyphar and now part of the Linux Containers project.
This initial release is roughly equivalent to LXD 5.18 but with a number of breaking changes on top of the obvious rename.
With this initial release of Incus, we took the opportunity to remove a lot of unused or problematic features from LXD. Most of those changes are things we would have liked to do in LXD but couldn’t due to having strong guarantees around backward compatibility.
Incus will be similarly strict with backward compatibility in the future, but as this is the first release of the fork, it was our one big opportunity to change things.
That said, the API and CLI are still extremely close to what LXD has, making it trivial if not completely seamless to port from LXD to Incus.
