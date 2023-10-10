Our Galileo release is delayed but here are the main changes you can expect
Our latest refresh ISO, Cassini Nova R3, released in September was supposed to be the last one under the Cassini codename family.
Before I go on, yes we are Arch-based, and therefore we are a rolling release distro, so besides upstream changes like the Linux kernel and systemd versions, it shouldn’t matter which name an ISO has, you might think.
Well, that is true for the major part of our releases. But with every major release, we do introduce improvements and new features to improve the installation process and I do repeat it again, our releases affect the installation process, not running systems, they roll on with the regular Arch/AUR updates.