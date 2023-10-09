Ardour 8.0 Open-Source DAW Released with Launchpad Pro Support, Region Grouping
Highlights of Ardour 8.0 include full support for the Novation Launchpad Pro controller, the ability to group regions to move or trim together, a new automation drawing style, redesigned MIDI track header piano roll and scroomer, and a dedicated ruler to arrange a composition by easily moving and/or copying sections.
This new Ardour release also adds the traditional velocity lollipop editing interface (vertical bars with a dot on top) for MIDI tracks, three new MIDI arpeggiator plugins, new ACE Stereo Routing plugin, as well as MIDI binding maps for the Devine Versakey, Donner StarryPad, and AKAI MPC Mini MK1 and MK2, and MPK Mini Plus controllers.