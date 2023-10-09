Android Games on GNU/Linux and Pinball
-
BlueStacks on Ubuntu: Play Your Favorite Android Games on Linux
With Android emulators, you can run Android apps and games on desktops. BlueStacks is a popular Android emulator. Currently, it only offers installation for Windows and Mac.
-
Virtual Mini Pinball Cabinet Scores Big
Do you love pinball, but can’t justify owning a full-size cabinet? Yeah, us either, and that’s why we’re so interested in [mircemk]’s great-looking DIY mini virtual pinball cabinet. Since [mircemk] is a IT service specialist, they are lucky enough to have access to lots used and broken equipment, and that’s what this build is made of.