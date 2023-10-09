Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, LINUX Unplugged, LibreOffice Conference, GNU World Order
This Week in Linux 236: elementary OS, Snap Store Malware, Security Flaw, Linux Mint & more Linux news
In this episode of This Week in Linux (236), elementary OS 7.1 is out this week with some colorful changes, Linux Mint has made it to the EDGE, Canonical is dealing with some crypto punks in their Snap Store and GLIBC has gone a bit Looney.
Alan Pope: Snapcraft metrics
I was a guest host on Late Night Linux podcast, episode 249 last week, filling in for Will. We each bring along a ‘discovery’, I brought snapcraft metrics to talk about. I thought I’d write up how I use them, for listeners of the show as it’s hard to articulate this very well verbally.
The Windows Challenge | LINUX Unplugged 531
We ran Windows for the week with three seemingly simple objectives. How we did, our take on what's gotten a lot better about Windows, and what still needs some work.
First batch of videos from the LibreOffice Conference 2023
A few weeks ago, we had our yearly conference, this time in Bucharest, Romania. And now we’ve uploaded the first batch of videos from the event. Check out the playlist: Please confirm that you want to play a YouTube video.
GNU World Order 533
**lame** and **lcms** from the **l** software series of Slackware. shasum -a256=cf68d57883fd1f72af56a9dab7d144318db119e7ad2c280304dad4dd6ce6d766