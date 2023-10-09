Software: Incus 0.1, Sweet Home 3D, and 14 Best Free and Open Source Linux Data Recovery Tools
Incus 0.1 has been released
The Linux Containers team is very excited to announce the initial release of Incus!
Incus is a community fork of Canonical LXD, created by @cyphar and now part of the Linux Containers project.
This initial release is roughly equivalent to LXD 5.18 but with a number of breaking changes on top of the obvious rename.
Sweet Home 3D, a Sketchup Alternative with Great Community
Sweet Home 3D is an easy to use house interior design software in both 2D and 3D. People use it to draw floorplans, 2D interiors, simply playing by drag and drop items into canvas, or even make them 3D house. It can import home blueprint from scanned / photo image and export to pdf, png, svg and obj. Thanks to the format supports, it can work together with another software such as Inkscape and Blender. This article will show you how to install it on Ubuntu and a glimpse of what its purposes are for. Enjoy!
14 Best Free and Open Source Linux Data Recovery Tools
The software featured in this article are high quality standalone Linux tools which help you to recover data in a range of circumstances.