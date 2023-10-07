Red Hat Leftovers
-
Fedora Magazine: Using InfluxDB for time-series data analysis
These days you can acquire time series data from multiple sources. In this article we will show you how to use InfluxDB, a popular time-series database dedicated to fast concurrent read/write of critical time-series information.
-
Use fwupd to deploy Linux firmware updates and more
The fwupd project is an open source framework that allows end users to update firmware on thousands of different devices. Although it was initially designed for the laptop and desktop use case, it is now being used on everything from Chromebooks, IoT devices, mobile phones, and headless servers in datacenters.
-
CIQ Launches Rocky Linux System Admin Training in Response to Growing Adoption as CentOS Reaches End of Life Status
CIQ, the company building the next generation of software infrastructure for enterprises running performance-intensive workloads atop the Rocky Linux enterprise Linux distribution, has launched an in-depth training program for Rocky Linux system administrators.