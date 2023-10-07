Etnaviv NPU update 8: Finally some inference

Tux Machines

Download Mageia 9 GNU/Linux Full Editions (Mirrors, Torrents, and Checksums)

Compilation of Programming Languages Setup Guides on Ubuntu for Beginners

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on.  Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

9to5Linux

Raspberry Pi 5 Announced for End of October, Here Are the Specs

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.5

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

LinuxGizmos.com

New ARIES Embedded Products Built on Renesas RZ/G2L Microprocessors

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.   

Sipeed introduces Tang Mega 138K Pro Dock

The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

Etnaviv NPU update 8: Finally some inference

As commented in the previous update, I had found some limits in my testing due to the naive way that the front-end was scheduling jobs to the Gallium hardware-dependent driver.

I got to basically rewrite it (and removed any C++ remnants, on the way) and moved to a model in which the drivers would compile the operation blocks that they support to a format that can be quickly sent to the hardware.

As a side effect, I got proper memory management of the workload which allowed me to expand the testing I can do in a reasonable amount of time.

Also took the chance to rewrite the higher level scheduling data structure so all jobs in the same model partition are sent to the hardware in a single batch, for decreased latency.

Tumbleweed's Graphic Updates Shine
This week’s openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots brings clarity for graphics thanks to updates of multiple graphics and imaging packages
All Things Open: A Look Back by Christine Hall
Proton 8.0-4 Released with Support for More Windows Games on Linux
Valve released today Proton 8.0-4 as the latest version of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components that enable Linux users to play Windows games.
elementary OS 7.1 Released with New Privacy Features, Improved AppCenter
Danielle Foré informs 9to5Linux today about the release and general availability of elementary OS 7.1 as the first major update to the Ubuntu-based distribution since elementary OS 7.0 “Horus”.
LMDE 6 “Faye” released
The team is proud to announce the release of LMDE 6 “Faye”
Digital Self Defence, FUD, and More
Best Backup Software to Back up Files in Linux
A backup software is an important program on every Linux user's toolkit
Etnaviv NPU update 8: Finally some inference
Last week I was a bit distracted with the trip to Paris for the Embedded Recipes conference, but later I have found some time for hacking and got some interesting results out of it
Red Hat Leftovers
Security Leftovers
23andMe, Android, and Microsoft
today's howtos
this morning's batch of howtos
Postgres: pgmoneta 0.7.0 and Citus 12.1 Released!
Ubuntu: KDE snaps Love KDE neon and Ubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur"
Security Leftovers
Linux, Windows TCO, and more
Openwashing of Ferrocene
ELKS and Fuzix: Linux – and Unix – writ very, very small
That is not dead which can eternal lie. Iä! Iä! IA16!
Lenovo to offer Android PCs, starting with an all-in-one
Another route to the year of Linux on the desktop. Or the edge
Android Leftovers
Google's Android 14 statue will make you turn upside down
MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATION
RHSA-ANNOUNCE MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATIONRHSA-ANNOUNCE MAILING LIST SHUTDOWN NOTIFICATION
Stable kernels: Linux 6.5.6, Linux 6.1.56, and Linux 5.15.134
I'm announcing the release of the 6.5.6 kernel
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Browsers
Programming Leftovers
Raspberry Pi 5 and Arduino Stuff
Software: Ymuse, Hype, and Audacity in the Browser
Cockpit 302
Here are the release notes from Cockpit 302 and cockpit-podman 78
Standards/Consortia: HTML and More
Nico Cartron’s BSD journey and starting with BSD
Kubernetes SIG Architecture, Kubeflow at Kubeflow Summit 2023
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
X11 Merits and Updates
today's howtos
Games: Best GNU/Linux Games in 2023, Terra Nil, Humble Choice for October, and More
Fwupd 1.9.6 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for AMD dGPUs Navi3x and Later
fwupd 1.9.6 Linux firmware upgrading utility has been released today with support for more hardware devices, new features, as well as a dozen bug fixes.
Android Leftovers
The Original Android Mascot You Never Knew Existed
Rocky Linux Is the Most Preferred Enterprise Linux Distribution
According to metrics tracked by the EPEL Special Interest Group, as of September 2023, Rocky is a leader in the Enterprise Linux segment
Ubuntu LTS Users Finally Get Thunderbird 115 Update
Ding – users of Ubuntu 20.04 and 22.04 LTS just got new e-mail …client updates to install
8 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Weather Tools
This article focuses on terminal-based weather tools for Linux
Upgrades and Migrations
Programming Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
today's howtos
More FUD and Security
mesa 23.1.9
The bugfix release 23.1.9 is now available
Nageru 2.3.0 released
Today in Techrights
6 Best Free and Open Source Stock Tickers
We only include free and open source software
Introducing Students to FreeBSD
One of the Foundation’s goals for 2023-2024 is to increase the adoption and visibility of FreeBSD
Policy Fellow to speak on FTC roundtable about “Creative Economy and Generative AI“
Bradley represented the FOSS and indepndant software authorship communities on this panel
today's howtos
GNOME 45 Wallpapers
With the 45 release out the door, it would be a shame not to reveal some of the behind the scenes for the new wallpapers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Standards and Modding
Programming Leftovers
Charmed Kubeflow 1.8 Beta is here
Charmed Kubeflow 1.8 is available in Beta
BSD: OpenSSH 9.5, FreeBSD UNIX Wallpapers, and Where to Connect with the Community
Clock Speeds of Raspberry Pi 5 and Heating/Cooling Raspberry Pi 5
I overclocked the alpha board I was sent...
Venture capital firm Runa Capital makes unsolicited offer for MariaDB
Database management system provider MariaDB plc has received an unsolicited offer from a venture capital firm to acquire the company
Linux Foundation/LF Openwashing
Kernel Space Articles in LWN: spinlocks, preemption models, large block sizes, and the PuzzleFS container filesystem
Back in May, André Almeida presented some work toward the creation of user-space spinlocks using adaptive spinning
Krita 5.2 Brings Animation and Text Handling Improvements, Built-In FFmpeg
Krita 5.2 open-source digital painting software has been released today as a major update to the Krita 5 series that brings important user-visible changes and many under-the-hood improvements.
Linux FUD and Security News
many incidents and anti-Linux misinformation
Linux tries to dump Windows' notoriously insecure RNDIS protocol
Here we go again. Linux developers are trying, once more, to rid Linux of Microsoft's Remote Network Driver Interface Specification. Here's why it's complicated.
Slax Linux Gets Enhanced Session Management and Boot Parameter Options
Slax Linux creator and maintainer Tomas Matejicek announced new versions of his tiny and portable GNU/Linux distribution, bringing various enhancements and bug fixes.
Games: Diablo 4, EarthBound / Mother, and More
half a dozen new ones from Liam Dawe
Xubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur": Best New Features
Get the scoop on Xubuntu 23.10: From Kernel 6.5 to the latest Xfce 4.18, learn about the exciting new features that make this release stand out.
Android Leftovers
Is Your Android Super Slow? Check Out These 7 Tips to Give Your Phone a Boost
GL.iNet Flint2 AX6000 router supports up to 900 Mbps WireGuard VPN with MediaTek MT7986 SoC
The router ships with OpenWrt 23.05 (or more likely a fork) with Linux 5.15 and GL.Inet Admin panel common to all their routers
Linux Mint 21.2 “EDGE” ISO Released with Linux Kernel 6.2, Secure Boot Support
Linux Mint 21.2 “EDGE” ISO flavor is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 6.2 and featuring Secure Boot support.