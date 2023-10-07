Etnaviv NPU update 8: Finally some inference
As commented in the previous update, I had found some limits in my testing due to the naive way that the front-end was scheduling jobs to the Gallium hardware-dependent driver.
I got to basically rewrite it (and removed any C++ remnants, on the way) and moved to a model in which the drivers would compile the operation blocks that they support to a format that can be quickly sent to the hardware.
As a side effect, I got proper memory management of the workload which allowed me to expand the testing I can do in a reasonable amount of time.
Also took the chance to rewrite the higher level scheduling data structure so all jobs in the same model partition are sent to the hardware in a single batch, for decreased latency.