The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Etnaviv NPU update 8: Finally some inference

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 07, 2023



As commented in the previous update, I had found some limits in my testing due to the naive way that the front-end was scheduling jobs to the Gallium hardware-dependent driver.

I got to basically rewrite it (and removed any C++ remnants, on the way) and moved to a model in which the drivers would compile the operation blocks that they support to a format that can be quickly sent to the hardware.

As a side effect, I got proper memory management of the workload which allowed me to expand the testing I can do in a reasonable amount of time.

Also took the chance to rewrite the higher level scheduling data structure so all jobs in the same model partition are sent to the hardware in a single batch, for decreased latency.

Read on