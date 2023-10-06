today's howtos
How To Install Webmin on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Webmin on Fedora 38. Webmin is an open-source web-based control panel that allows you to manage your Linux server through a user-friendly graphical interface..
How to Install ownCloud on Debian 12
ownCloud is a software solution for creating file-hosting services like Google Drive and DropBox. Follow this guide to learn how to install ownCloud on Debian 12 step-by-step. Learn how to install ownCloud via the command line on the LAMP Stack and secure ownCloud with SSL/TLS certificates from Letsencrypt.
How to Install Zeek Network Security Monitoring Tool on Debian 12
Zeek (formerly Bro) is a free and open-source platform for network security monitoring. It is a powerful passive network traffic analyzer to investigate suspicious or malicious activity. In this guide, I will show you how to install Zeek network Security Monitoring on the Debian 12 server step-by-step.
GNU Linux (Debian) – how to – multi line sorting madness (mlsm) – how to output x blocks of text separated by delimiter – build (Bill Poser’s and BSDs) msort from src
Could not quiet acchieve what one wanted.
How to test your internet speed on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to test your internet speed on your Ubuntu 22.04 machine.
Speedtest is a command line app that allows you to test your internet speed directly from your terminal on Linux.
How to Install Zammad Helpdesk on AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux
Zammad is an open-source help desk and issue-tracking system written in Ruby and JavaScript. It manages customer communication through various channels such as email, chat, phone, Twitter, or Facebook. Zammad provides various useful features like escalation management, customer communication across multiple channels, ticket routing, issue resolution, and many more.
Storage APIs: Partitioning with Ansible Storage Role: VDO
This time we shall talk about Storage Role support of VDO. The abbreviation stands for Virtual Data Optimizer and that is exactly what it does. It reduces stored data size to save space. To be precise Storage Role utilizes LVM version of VDO called (what a surprise) LVM VDO.
Rocky road towards ultimate UDP server with BPF-based load balancing on Linux: Part 1
Our initial UDP server implementation was very basic and used a single thread to process all traffic from the network equipment. I will use C++ for my examples but all described capabilities are part of the C syscall API provided by Linux and can be used from any language with the ability to run system calls. The complete source code for this example is available.
