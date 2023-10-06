Games: Best GNU/Linux Games in 2023, Terra Nil, Humble Choice for October, and More
15 of the Best Linux Games in 2023
There have been many false dawns for Linux gaming, but in recent years things have been improving unabated. The launch of the Proton compatibility layer meant that thousands of DirectX-only games can now be translated to Vulkan and therefore work on Linux, while new Linux-compatible games continue to be released as well.
If you want to play Windows-only games on Linux, see our guide on how to set up Proton and Steam Play.
Terra Nil gets better performance and Linux support
Terra Nil, a building game about restoring nature just got upgraded with better performance they've now officially released their Native Linux and macOS versions too. I thoroughly loved the early builds of Terra Nil before they turned it into a full game, so I will at some point soon be checking it out and it seems the waiting on it has paid off with all the improvements.
Humble Choice for October has some spooky stuff in it
Ready for more games and perhaps something a little spooky? Humble Choice for October is up, so here's what's in and what compatibility to expect on Steam Deck and desktop Linux.
Valve fix up more SteamVR 2.0 Beta issues
After once again making it safe to take off your headset, Valve put up another SteamVR 2.0 Beta update focused on fixing up more problems and hopefully making it work better.
We may see a Steam Deck refresh with WiFi 6E
While we know that Valve have said repeatedly not to expect a faster Steam Deck 2 any time soon, it appears they may still be doing some kind of refreshed Steam Deck.
Retro shooter DUSK is getting a full free HD revamp
Coming around the 5 year anniversary, DUSK HD is going to be a big full visual remaster of the very popular shooter so here's what they've said about it.
Swords of Freeport is a text-mode social RPG like retro MUDs and BBS door games
Now this is certainly retro that slightly older readers might be interested in. Swords of Freeport is a new text-mode social RPG heavily inspired by the style of Bulletin Board System door games from back in the '90s.
Dwarf Fortress fixes crashing on Linux, gets an Adventure Mode Roadmap
Good news for Dwarf Fortress players on Steam, as a fresh update went out recently that should stop some crashing issues on Linux and there's a roadmap for the Adventure Mode to go through. If you missed it, the Native Linux version was released recently.