X11 Merits and Updates

Once upon a time, the X11 protocol was shiny and new. One small part of the protocol (and the client library) was a way for one client program to send X events, such as key or mouse presses (or more routinely expected things)), to another program. In Xlib, this is XSendEvent() (also). When the target X client receives this event, it will have a special flag set in the X event structure to signal that it comes from a SendEvent request from another client. Such events are normally called synthetic events, because they were created synthetically by another X client, instead of naturally by the X server.