Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Securing open source software dependencies in the public cloud
I recently recorded a Lightboard presentation on securing open source software dependencies in the public cloud. This blog summarises, and expands upon, some of the key elements from that presentation:
I think about this topic through two lenses: software supply chains and updating software dependencies while maintaining stability.
The vulnerability was not evident in the Orion Platform products’ source code but appears to have been inserted during the Orion software build process.
Man Reportedly Steals 800 Gallons of Gas by Hacking Pump
While we don't know which specific device was used in this latest hack, easily purchasable gadgets have flooded the internet, allowing practically anybody to easily circumvent gas pumps' payment systems. Some of these devices exploit remote control options used by station owners and fuel inspectors. Other devices called pulsar manipulators trick the pump into dispensing more gas than it's keeping track of, per NBC.
Nearly 800 gallons of gas stolen from Detroit station's pump with electronic device, police say
A store employee told officers nearly 800 gallons of gasoline were stolen by a person or people who used some type of electronic device to override the controls of a gasoline pump and obtain the fuel without paying for it.
Linux Foundation Announces OpenPubkey Open Source Cryptographic Protocol
The Linux Foundation has announced OpenPubkey, an open source cryptographic protocol that should help boost supply chain security.
Windows TCO
NATO investigating breach, leak of internal documents
NATO is investigating claims by a politically motivated hacktivist group that it breached the defense alliance’s computer systems, which, if confirmed, would mark the second time in the last three months that the group known as SiegedSec has broken into NATO systems.
SiegedSec, a cybercrime group with a history of politically-motived attacks, claimed on its Telegram channel on Saturday that it had stolen roughly 3,000 NATO documents and posted six screenshots allegedly showing access to various NATO web pages. The group claimed the 3,000 stolen files total more than nine gigabytes of data.
Lorenz ransomware crew bungles blackmail blueprint by leaking two years of contacts
The data includes names, email addresses, and the subject line entered into the ransomware group's limited online form to request information from Lorenz.
A subset of the individuals included in the breach were approached by The Register and all confirmed they had contacted Lorenz in the past two years.
Prolific malware and botnet operator Qakbot still operating despite FBI takedown
Chris Morgan, senior cyber threat intelligence analyst at cybersecurity company ReliaQuest LLC, agreed, saying that the “news of Qakbot’s resurgence comes as no surprise, given the long list of other prominent malware families returning shortly after a law enforcement operation.” He noted that Emotet and Trickbot both returned following a significant takedown of associated infrastructure by law enforcement or cybersecurity firms.
