today's howtos
idroot
How To Install LAMP on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LAMP on Debian 12. The LAMP stack is a fundamental building block for web applications and websites. It combines the power of Linux, the Apache web server, the MySQL database system, and PHP for server-side scripting.
How To Install Signal Messenger on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Signal Messenger on Debian 12. In an age where privacy concerns are paramount, secure messaging applications have gained significant traction. Signal Messenger, renowned for its robust end-to-end encryption, stands as a beacon of secure communication.
How to Check CPU Usage on Linux
In the dynamic realm of Linux system administration, keeping a vigilant eye on CPU usage is paramount. Whether you’re running a web server, managing a database, or simply ensuring the smooth operation of your system, understanding how to monitor CPU usage effectively is an essential skill.
How To Install Lazygit on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Lazygit on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. In the fast-paced world of software development, efficient version control is essential. Git, with its powerful capabilities, has become the de facto standard for tracking changes in projects.
How to Use du Command on Linux
Efficient disk space management is crucial for maintaining a healthy and optimized Linux system. Over time, files and directories accumulate, potentially filling up your storage and causing performance issues. This is where the ‘du‘ command comes to the rescue.
How to Connect Grafana to a Remote MySQL Database
Grafana needs data to be useful. Jack Wallen walks you through the process of using a MySQL database as a source for data visualization in Grafana.
How to Create and Use a Docker Secret From a File (+Video)
In this step-by-step tutorial, learn how to create and use a Docker secret to help keep your data secure.
How to Create and Use a Docker Volume
In this How to Make Tech Work tutorial, Jack Wallen shows how to create a Docker volume that can be used for any number of containers.
Desktop file creator - Create desktop files on Linux
When you install a new app on Linux, the icon of the app will appear on the Applications Menu after installing it, but it won't appear on Desktop.
howtoforge
How to Install a Three Node GlusterFS Cluster on Debian 12
GlusterFS or Gluster File System, is a free and open-source distributed file system developed by RedHat. In the following guide, I'll take you through the installation of GlusterFS on Debian 12 servers. We will create a high-available and replicated storage system with GlusterFS using multiple Debian servers.
How to Install PyCharm Python IDE on Debian
PyCharm is a free, open-source, graphical IDE for Linux-based operating systems. This tutorial will show you how to install PyCharm IDE on Debian Desktop.
How to Install Odoo 16 ERP Software on Debian 12
Odoo (formerly known as OpenERP) is a self-hosted suite of over 10,000 open-source applications well suited for various business needs, including CRM, eCommerce, accounting, inventory, project management, and point of sale. This tutorial will show how to install Odoo 16 on a Debian 12 server.
How to Install Pydio Cells on Debian 12
Pydio Cells is a self-hosted Document Sharing and Collaboration platform. In the following guide, I will walk you through the installation of Pydio Cells as a file-sharing and collaboration tool on a Debian 12 server.
How to Set Up a Local DNS Resolver with Unbound on Rocky Linux 9
Unbound is free and open-source DNS server software that can be used for validating, recursive, and caching DNS resolvers. In this tutorial, we will set up a Local DNS Server with Unbound on a Rocky Linux 9 server.
How to Install OpenEMR on Debian 12
OpenEMR is an open-source electronic health record and medical practice management tool. In this tutorial, you will learn how to install OpenEMR software on a server running Debian 12.
How to configure a Proxy server on Firefox
By default Firefox it's not configured to browse the internet through a proxy server, you need to manually set up a proxy connection so that any connection that is made through firefox will go through the proxy server.
How to verify Linux Mint ISO Integrity and Authenticity
When you Download an ISO file from the internet, you don't know if that ISO file is legit and it has not been tampered with.