Microsoft LLMs Are Speaking, Spreading Misinformation by Slop About Ken Thompson and Unix

Orange Pi Unveils AI Station with Ascend 310 and 176 TOPS Compute

Orange Pi closes the year by unveiling new details about the Orange Pi AI Station, a compact board-level edge computing platform built around the Ascend 310 series processor. The system targets high-density inference workloads with large memory options, NVMe storage support, and extensive I/O in a small footprint.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Emoji Selector - An Intro to Kubuntu Default Emoji Picker Application

Emoji Selector is the Kubuntu default emoji selector application. Its purpose is to view a wide range of UTF characters to insert them into a document or a chat in the form of symbols, including country flags, foods, clothes, buildings, vehicles, etc. Just like what we explained in the previous episode, Elisa Music Player, we will also explain Emoji Selector in detail with screenshots and further references. We hope this helps every Kubuntu user. Now let's start reading!

9to5Linux

Systemd-Free Devuan GNU+Linux 6.1 Released with Unofficial Raspberry Pi Images

Based on the latest Debian 13.2 “Trixie” release, Devuan 6.1 is a very small update that only improves the installation of the speech-synthesis packages and fixes a couple of bugs in the SLiM login manager. Check out the release announcement on the Devuan forum for more details.

IceWM 4.0 Lightweight Window Manager Released with an Improved Alt+Tab Switch

Highlights of IceWM 4.0 include improvements to the Alt+Tab quick switch with support for handling a large number of application windows in both horizontal and vertical modes, support for navigating the quick switch with all navigation keys, and a new mode to preview applications.

Arch Linux Kicks Off 2026 with New ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS

The Arch Linux 2026.01.01 release is the first Arch Linux ISO snapshot powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, which landed in Arch Linux’s stable repositories last month for existing users, for improved hardware support and newer machines.

VLC 3.0.23 Media Player Improves Dark Palette in the Qt GUI, Codec Information

VLC 3.0.23 is a small update coming a month after VLC 3.0.22, introducing support for exposing additional audio codec information, especially for FLAC 24-bit, improvements to the dark palette in the Qt interface, and compatibility for taglib 2.0, Qt 6, FFmpeg 8, mingw-w64 v13, and newer versions of libplacebo and pupnp.

Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 3.0.15 Adds Support for the rEFInd Boot Manager

Highlights of the Archinstall 3.0.15 release include support for rEFInd boot manager, CUPS (Common UNIX Printing System) installation support, stable support for the COSMIC desktop environment, a timer to post install screen, and support for power-profiles-daemon/tuned as a power management daemon.

Shotcut 25.12 Adds NVIDIA NVENC Encoder Support to Screen Recording on Linux/X11

Coming two months after Shotcut 25.10, the Shotcut 25.12 release introduces support for the NVIDIA NVENC encoder to the screen recording feature on Linux/X11 systems, new Chrome and Neon Flux HTML presets, and support for mov_text and SSA in the subtitle extraction (Properties > Extract Subtitles) feature.

Microsoft LLMs Are Speaking, Spreading Misinformation by Slop About Ken Thompson and Unix

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 02, 2026

The Six Voyages of John Baptista Tavernier

Ken Thompson can't be happy about this...

Ken Thompson is the creator of Unix who is still alive (the other one perished a long time ago after health struggles). Thompson nowadays dabbles in GNU/Linux and has a passion/spark for music, based on a talk he gave a couple of years ago.

However, some dummies in Facebook (and other social control media/networks) keep emitting fake stories (even if spun as "TRUE STORIES") about history. They even issue the same images, e.g. slop Thompson:

Ken Thompson slop

Ken Thompson and Unix. Also slop.

Thankfully it's not just me noticing this problem (false stories, fabricated images).

Here's the top comment on one:

ChatGPT generated text is just everywhere now. Ken probably hates it.

There are still people in social control media who share real stories and pass around real photographs, e.g. this one from Facebook's "nixCraft" account:

Ken Thompson and Dennis Ritchie inventors of UNIX at Bell labs in front of PDP-11 early 1970's

But this was 6 years ago, well before the slop frenzy.

History is being distorted before our eyes. Even fake quotes are manufactured, attributed to real and still-living human beings.

Image source: The Six Voyages of John Baptista Tavernier

In 2025 Windows "Market Share" in India Fell Below 10%, Says statCounter [original]
Maybe in 2026 we shall see it falling to 5% territories, more so if many migrate to GNU/Linux (or Android)
Red Hat is Vanishing [original]
Time will tell how much damage IBM is doing
VLC 3.0.23 has been released as the latest stable version of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform media player software for GNU/Linux, Android, macOS, tvOS, and Windows platforms.
Steven Vaughan-Nichols Promoting Complex, Microsoft-Controlled, Prone-to-Breakage Rust, Then Says "the most durable tech is boring, old, and everywhere" (Contradicting Himself)
Programming/Development absurdity
 
Letting Go and Another Attack on Richard Stallman (RMS) [original]
Richard Stallman (RMS) is apparently under attack again
Mozilla Firefox's Japanese Volunteers Gave Up, Not Hard to See What Led Them to That (Slop Was the Last Straw) [original]
In Japan, Korea, and China Firefox is reduced to almost nothing
Big Gains for GNU/Linux in Spain This Year [original]
Will it stay this way the rest of the year?
GNU/Linux Grew in Italy, Now Measured at 7% (Not Counting Chromebooks) [original]
Let's hope the rest of the year will look like this
EasyOS: Linux 6.12.63, SeaMonkey 2.53.23, and Fixes EasySetup
3 updates from BK
Happy New Year, statCounter Sees GNU/Linux at 6% in the UK [original]
more sessions from the UK (over the Web) come from GNU/Linux
New Lows for Windows in Japan [original]
Last month was a strong month for GNU/Linux there
Canada Pivots to GNU/Linux [original]
last year the "market share" of GNU/Linux nearly doubled in Canada
Sweden's Move to GNU/Linux: Windows Down to 60%, GNU/Linux and ChromeOS Near 20% [original]
Windows falling, whereas Chromebooks - probably adopted in schools - as well as "proper" GNU/Linux rising last year
The People Who Say We Need a Friendlier Community and a Code of Conduct Keep Glamourising Violence [original]
A "SJW" flair is often used by some of the worst, most antisocial people
No Reboots Since 3 Years Ago [original]
I was curious to check how many times I rebooted this laptop since purchasing it in February 2022
KDE: 39C3
I attended the yearly 39th Chaos Communication Congress (39C3), together with a number of KDE people and my local hackerspace Spline
Microsoft LLMs Are Speaking, Spreading Misinformation by Slop About Ken Thompson and Unix [original]
Ken Thompson can't be happy about this...
Firefox Virtually Dead in India [original]
If accurate, then Mozilla certainly isn't coming up with a potent strategy
Why I Fell In Love With Linux, And Why PCLinuxOS Magazine Feels Like Home
by Hazem Abbas
Photoshop on Linux and Fortnite "on Linux" Satire
real and fiction
The Devuan developers announced today the release of Devuan GNU+Linux 6.1 as a point release to the latest Devuan GNU+Linux 6 “Excalibur” for this Debian GNU/Linux derivative for software freedom lovers without systemd and related components.
The RAM shortage is about to ruin cheap Android phones, so buy these 5 now
This fully atomic Linux distro is a challenge to install but a treat to use
Looking for a Linux distribution to challenge you
Zorin OS says Windows users drove nearly 1M downloads, so I installed it to see why
One Linux distribution in particular has seen a surprising uptick in users, ZorinOS
These are the 5 most beautiful Linux distros
Some people assume that Linux is totally cold and utilitarian
My “job” as family admin or Linux rules the house
Last week on Dec 26 we had the yearly family admin day and a day later 39C3 (the 39th Computer Chao Congress) started
Our Top Five Most Underrated Linux Distros for 2025
Last week, we mentioned that FOSS Force was not going to hamper the holiday season with reviews of distros
This new Linux desktop runs like an app on your existing desktop - and I highly recommend it
Portable and modular, Orbitiny runs on top of your existing window manager
Sites About Software... That Build Their Own Software [original]
They say "build your own tools"
Software Freedom Means Control. Control Means More Than Just Privacy. [original]
There's a lot more to be lost than one's privacy if someone else controls your computer/computing
Shotcut 25.12 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform video editing software written in Qt for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
IceWM 4.0 lightweight window manager has been released today as a major update that introduces exciting new features, new options, new commands, as well as many improvements and bug fixes.
Arch Linux 2026.01.01 is now available for download as the January 2026 ISO snapshot powered by Linux kernel 6.18 LTS.
Does GNU/Linux Attract Smart People or Does GNU/Linux Make People Smarter? [original]
"Linux is a cult that captures the best-and-brightest kids."
Keeping the Fish Healthy and Happy [original]
This year was a good year in the fish tank
Microsoft Slides in Central Europe, GNU/Linux Adds "Market Share" in 2025 [original]
The same will continue this year
Computing Does Not Improve Anymore [original]
All this "AI" hype is a sign of it
Tux Machines Off to a Strong Start [original]
In January we'll see how long we can keep this going for
Firefox is in Trouble [original]
Firefox has fallen to just 1.6%
Windows Looks Like a Dying Breed in Maharlika [original]
Maybe there's not much money to be made in this market, but there are many computer users there and Microsoft continues to lose many globally
Another 365 [original]
This year will have 365 days in it. In 2028 we'll have 366 days.
Giving Credit to Public Domain Works [original]
We're trying to demonstrate what will be attainable with the new workflow
Archinstall 3.0.15 has been released today as the latest stable version of Arch Linux’s menu-based installer, adding a couple of new features and fixing various bugs and other issues.
Improving the Site Some More [original]
Today we're extending the tools we use to run this site
How-To Geek: Linux terminal and Linux installation
This one Linux terminal tool replaced half my text-processing commands
What exactly is Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu?
Click around in the Linux world long enough and you'll no-doubt come across mentions of Canonical
Good Start for a Good Year [original]
In terms of activity online, we're doing well so far today
Linux App Release Roundup (December 2025)
Got time for a final blast through smaller Linux app updates to round out 2025
VisionFive 2 Lite SBC Review – Ubuntu 24.04 on a low-cost RISC-V SBC in 2026
It’s a low-cost credit card-sized board based on the StarFive JH7110S quad-core RISC-V SBC and designed to get started with Linux RISC-V on the cheap
The People of Emacs
GNU Emacs has been my primary computing environment of choice for over a decade
Burying and Halting Proliferation of Slop Images by Leveraging the Public Domain [original]
We need to encourage people to reject and steer away from slop images
These are the Linux Apps I Couldn't Live Without in 2025
These open source gems have helped me refine my workflow
UHU-Linux – Linux distribution from Hungary
UHU-Linux is an independent Linux distribution from Hungary
13 Open-Source Apps I Use from a Web Browser (And You Can Too)
You don't always need to install an open source software on your desktop or self host in your homelab
Emoji Selector is the Kubuntu default emoji selector application
Gratitude to publicdomainpictures.net [original]
For those who wonder where we get images for this site from
My Five Linux and Open Source 2026 Resolutions (Oh… and BSD)
The only explanation I have is that they aren’t Linux
Puppy Linux vs. Linux Lite: Which distro is right for your old Windows 10 PC?
You can revive your aging PC with a lightweight Linux distro such as Puppy Linux and Linux Lite
New Jolla, Sailfish 5, offer break from iOS-Android monopoly
Powered by the original mobile Linux OS with crowdsourced specs
GNU/Linux Reaches All-Time High in Guatemala as 2025 Ends [original]
Windows has fallen to new lows
Tribute to analognowhere [original]
End-of-year credit to analognowhere
Things to be Thankful for in 2025 (Tux Machines Edition) [original]
10 things we are thankful for this year
Dominica's Share of GNU/Linux Doubled This Year [original]
It's not a large country, there are fewer than 100,00 inhabitants in it, but the trends matter
Newly discovered Unix V4 tape
UNIX is sort of back
Birds Are Smart, Smarter Than "Smart Gadgets" [original]
The most advanced computers and gadgets are still vastly inferior to a wasp
Just Like That, Another Year Comes to an End [original]
Time flew by so fast
Nothing rolls out update to Phone (3) with fixes for Glyph Toys, Android Auto, and more
Haruna 1.7 Media Player Brings Smarter Playlists
KDE’s Haruna 1.7 media player improves playlist management
Ready for a Linux laptop? I found one that competes with my MacBook Pro
Tuxedo Computers' InfinityBook 14 Pro runs Tuxedo Linux
I turned my old Chromebook into a Linux-powered smart hub, and it's incredible
I created an Ubuntu installation image on a flash drive and was ready to proceed
This simple Linux tool lets you try multiple distros safely on one desktop - for free
I use Linux… a lot. I use it for just about everything I do
A message from FSF president Ian Kelling
I would like to especially thank Geoff and RMS for the work that they did in this role
SuperTux 0.7 Beta Lands With Massive World Redesigns
SuperTux returns with version 0.7 Beta 1
KDE Ni! OS – new logo and the initial repository
My initial post on Ni! OS gained more interest than I expected
Hyprland 0.53 Lands With Window Rule Rewrite and Dozens of Fixes
Hyprland 0.53 tiling Wayland compositor releases with a complete window rule rewrite
Need a Deduction? Donate to Open
I’m topping the list with the FSF
