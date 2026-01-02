original
Microsoft LLMs Are Speaking, Spreading Misinformation by Slop About Ken Thompson and Unix
Ken Thompson can't be happy about this...
Ken Thompson is the creator of Unix who is still alive (the other one perished a long time ago after health struggles). Thompson nowadays dabbles in GNU/Linux and has a passion/spark for music, based on a talk he gave a couple of years ago.
However, some dummies in Facebook (and other social control media/networks) keep emitting fake stories (even if spun as "TRUE STORIES") about history. They even issue the same images, e.g. slop Thompson:
Thankfully it's not just me noticing this problem (false stories, fabricated images).
Here's the top comment on one:
There are still people in social control media who share real stories and pass around real photographs, e.g. this one from Facebook's "nixCraft" account:
But this was 6 years ago, well before the slop frenzy.
History is being distorted before our eyes. Even fake quotes are manufactured, attributed to real and still-living human beings. █
Image source: The Six Voyages of John Baptista Tavernier