According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

Ubuntu is Not Revolutionary

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 29, 2023



THE Ubuntu community died a very long time ago, almost a decade and a half ago. Nowadays Canonical is a Microsoft partner that's pandering to banks and trying to sell services around buzzwords like "clown" (cloud), "smart" (whatever that means), and "Hey Hi" (AI).

When Canonical started Ubuntu it was shipping CDs all around the world, trying to make the media easily available/accessible to as many people as possible. Ubuntu was almost the same as Debian (in 2004 it was virtually identical; I tried it at work for a year), but it had more marketing and budget for distribution.

Ubuntu is historically significant because for a period of about a decade it was quite dominant. It is still used a lot, but the momentum is gone and the investment in Ubuntu as a desktop/laptop operating system isn't quite there anymore. It's very similar to Fedora with GNOME desktop and the main difference is the packaging/distribution format.

The market dynamics have changed a great deal; for one thing, many people now use "phones" with "apps" and some people run on their desktop/laptop mostly a browser with some "webapp". This is not good for people's digital life (e.g. privacy, control over files), but there has been insufficient resistance. Ubuntu never truly resisted the mainstream. Remember UbuntuOne? █