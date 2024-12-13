today's howtos
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Run Any Program from Any GNU/Linux Distro with Distrobox
Distrobox is a tool that creates tightly integrated systems on top of your OS. Learn how to run any program in GNU/Linux with Distrobox today.
Thomas Günther ☛ The fine art of hyphenation
Long words can easily break your layout, especially in languages like German with lots of compound words. You don’t even need a “Donaudampfschifffahrtsgesellschaftskapitän” if the word is in a big headline on a small screen.
In this article I want to share what I’ve learned about this topic over the last years.
Markup from Hell ☛ HTML and CSS I didn't even know about before I started creating content in Japanese - HTMHell
Since I started to create content in Japanese, I also wanted to learn about traditional setups, like having Japanese text flow from top to bottom, right to left, like you’d see in newspapers or novels. That's when I discovered CSS properties like writing-mode: vertical-rl and HTML tags like , which add furigana (phonetic guides) over kanji characters.
Honestly, I’d never used these properties before and almost forgot they even existed! But now that I’ve dived into them, I’ll break down how you can implement them step-by-step to get that traditional Japanese look.
James G ☛ Advent of Patterns: Text shortcuts
When I want to create a Google Document, I usually type docs.new into the address bar of Firefox. This redirects me to a blank Google Document that I can edit and share. I love the convenience of this feature. There are several .new domains with similar effects for different services, from gist.new to create a GitHub Gist to sheets.new to create a Google Sheet.
This is an example of a “text shortcut.” Text shortcuts let you type a short amount of text to invoke an action like creating a document or expanding short text into a longer form.
University of Toronto ☛ Chris's Wiki :: blog/sysadmin/FileserverHardwareReuse
The specific hardware in question is from our second generation ZFS fileservers, which ran OmniOS and which we used between 2014 and somewhere around 2019. Since we're still using the machine today, that means it's more than ten years old, although it spent some of that time powered off. Even we don't normally use machines for quite that long, but in this case we had some unusual requirements.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Delete the Last Pushed Commit
Git push is a regular process used by developers to send changes to a remote repository. Recently, I noticed that I committed a few unnecessary files and pushed them to the remote Git repository. These files were not required and should have been excluded.
Installing Snap & Snap Store on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky
Snap, developed by Canonical, is a default package management system on Ubuntu systems. However, RHEL-based GNU/Linux users need to install it manually. It is a universal package manager that allows you to install and manage software packages known as snaps.