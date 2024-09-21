Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu ☛ Life at Canonical: Amy Song shares her experience as a new joiner in Customer Success
During your first few weeks your manager will create an onboarding plan to introduce you to the business, your closest stakeholders and colleagues. You will also learn about our business tools and processes that allow us to work asynchronously across the globe. You can expect to develop a good understanding of the open source technologies that we develop such as our distributions for Openstack, Kubernetes, Kubeflow and Opensearch, in addition to Ubuntu, the world’s favorite Linux.
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) Beta released
The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the Beta release of the Ubuntu 24.10 Desktop, Server, and Cloud products. Ubuntu 24.10, codenamed “Oracular Oriole”, continues Ubuntu’s proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use GNU/Linux distribution.
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical and OpenAirInterface to collaborate on open source telecom network infrastructure
Canonical is excited to announce that we are collaborating with OpenAirInterface (OAI) to drive the development and promotion of open source software for open radio access networks (Open RAN).