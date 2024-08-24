Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040-Powered FlippyDrive: An Optical Disc Drive Emulator for GameCube
While FlippyDrive offers current functionality for game emulation and homebrew applications, future expansions are planned, including potential USB add-ons for external devices. The project has an open-source component, allowing the community to contribute to its development, with full open-sourcing of hardware and firmware planned post-manufacturing.