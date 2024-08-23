Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
-
International Business Times ☛ White Man Sues IBM For Firing Him So 'They Could Hire More Women And Minorities'; Slams Company's Diversity Targets
A white man has filed a lawsuit against IBM, alleging that he was terminated to accommodate the company's diversity hiring initiatives.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Satellite 6.15.3 has been released
Red Hat Satellite is an infrastructure management solution designed to provision and maintain any Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure - physical, virtual, cloud and edge environments. Satellite streamlines provisioning, patching and other repetitive system management tasks to increase efficiency while helping keep systems more secure, available and compliant.
-
Red Hat ☛ Your second GPU algorithm: Quicksort
Using the algorithm for prefix sum/scan, covered in the previous module, we’re going to now write an algorithm for quicksort.
-
Red Hat ☛ Designing K8s operators for managing REST resources
Operators are the standard way to package software and to automate day 1 and 2 operations for applications running on Red Hat OpenShift. Even the platform itself is based on cluster operators that encapsulate a single aspect of the OpenShift platform (e.g., how to deploy and update the DNS, API server, etc.), database or the internal registry. There is also a huge ecosystem of third party providers that are delivering their software via an operator.
-
CRN ☛ Red Hat Partner Program Updates Include Incentives, New Digital Experience
-
ZDNet ☛ Meet OpenShift Lightspeed, Red Hat's AI tool for Kubernetes admins
Need help with your OpenShift Kubernetes clusters? Red Hat's AI-based virtual assistant simplifies complex IT tasks.