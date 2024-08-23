Openwashing by OSI and Mozilla, Also Sponsored by Microsoft (to Mislead the Public)

Highlights of KDE Gear 24.08 include new features in the Dolphin file manager to make it easier to access and manage files and folders that require administrative privileges, wizards to help install needed software, menu options to elevate your privileges, and a new “Move to New Folder…” option to create a folder and copy the file into it all in one go.

PipeWire 1.2.3 is here to implement freewheeling support in the FFADO driver, along with improved sample rate and buffer size handling to allow it to force a sample rate and buffer size. In addition, it now always sets the server-side clock.quantum-limit on nodes to fix a buffer size problem in the Midi-bridge.

Highlights of LibreOffice 24.8 include a new “Remove personal information on saving” privacy feature under Tools > Options > LibreOffice > Security > Options to prevent LibreOffice from exporting personal information like author names and timestamps, editing duration, printer name and config, document template, author and date for comments and tracked changes.

There’s been a lot of changes added since the alpha version of the GNOME 47 desktop series, and the beta release is packed with lots of goodies, including support for hardware encoding for screen recordings, support for tablet tool keybindings and actions, support for tablet tool pressure ranges, and implementation of placement and focus logic with always-on-top windows.

Fwupd 1.9.24 looks like a small update that only adds support for capsule-on-disk for Dell systems, support for updating firmware on more MediaTek scaler devices, and support for updating the firmware of Parade USB hubs.