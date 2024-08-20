Ikey Doherty was kind enough to share with us details about the upcoming Serpent OS Alpha release, which promises to enable support for the Framework 13 laptop, support for installing Flatpak apps from Flathub by default, improved support for AMD Ryzen systems, and considerably more hardware support.
With this new ISO release, CachyOS now supports System76’s COSMIC Alpha desktop environment written in Rust. This can be installed on the distribution using the sudo pacman -S cosmic-session command in a Terminal app after installing CachyOS.
The Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit by FutureProofHome is an open-source, private voice assistant designed for developers aiming to integrate advanced smart home applications using the Home Assistant platform and its Assist voice control technology.
MSI recently introduced the MS-C913, a fanless box PC designed for compatibility with the latest NVIDIA Jetson modules, including the Orin Nano and Orin NX. Notable features of the MS-C913 include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a high-resolution HDMI output, and multiple M.2 slots for flexible expansion.
Earlier this month, M5Stack introduced the M5Stamp Fly and M5Atom Joystick, both powered by the ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip. These open-source devices, comprising a quadcopter kit and a dual-joystick remote controller, are engineered to offer a comprehensive and programmable solution for a variety of applications, including drone control and educational projects.