today's leftovers
-
EasyOS
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Chinese language PETs
Forum member icake provides Chinese language support for the pups, including EasyOS Scarthgap-series:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=124710#p124710
I have put them into the "pet-scarthgap" PET repository, installable via PKGget. Have renamed them to, I think, be more meaningful:[...]
-
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
Philip Withnall: GUADEC 2024
Goodness, it’s been a long time since I blogged. I’ve got a lot of updates to give, but perhaps let’s keep this post short, and dedicated to publishing the details of the two talks I gave at GUADEC this year, for posterity. I plan to do some more blog posts in the near future with more updates from the past year and more details of the features I’ve been working on.
An update on parental controls and digital wellbeing for GNOME 47
This was my first talk at GUADEC this year, serving as a little teaser of the work I’ve been doing recently (sponsored by Endless Network via the GNOME Foundation) to add features to parental controls and digital wellbeing.
Thank you to Allan Day for fitting in work on the design for digital wellbeing this cycle, to Florian Müllner and Felipe Borges for reviewing all the code I’ve thrown at them, and to Dylan McCall for feedback on earlier versions of break reminders.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 849
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 849 for the week of July 14 – 20, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
-
Applications
-
Linuxiac ☛ LZ4 1.10 Lossless Compression Algorithm Released
LZ4 1.10 compression algorithm released with multithreading, dramatically improving compression speeds by up to 8 times.
-
Medevel ☛ 22 Free and Open-source Desktop Automation for Windows, GNU/Linux and macOS
Desktop automation involves the application of desktop tools and technologies to automate routine, repetitive, and easy jobs normally executed on a desktop computer.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
GNOME ☛ Michael Hill: Renaming multiple files
After World War II, Jack Kirby and his partner Joe Simon began their first foray into the genre of crime comics. (Kirby would return to the topic briefly in 1954 and 1971.) Beginning in 1947 and tailing into 1951, the stories appeared largely in Headline Comics and Justice Traps the Guilty for Crestwood’s Prize Publications. In 2011, Titan Books published a selection of these stories in hardcover, but sixty percent of the stories from this time period aren’t included in the book, and at least 20 stories have never been reprinted. Unlike Simon & Kirby’s much more prolific romance offerings, all of the comics in question are in the public domain and available on Digital Comic Museum and Comic Book Plus sites, thanks to multiple volunteers. I set about creating my own collection of scanned pages.
When the downloaded .cbz files are extracted into a folder, the resulting image files have names like scan00.jpg, scan01.jpg, etc. In GNOME Files, selecting all the files for a given issue and pressing F2 brings up the batch rename dialogue.
-
XDA ☛ I installed Kubernetes on my old PC - here’s how I did it
Unless you plan to deploy hundreds of containers, you should be fine with any PC from the last decade, assuming it can run Linux, of course. Speaking of, you’ll require an operating system pre-installed before proceeding to the rest of the article.
Ideally, you should go with Talos Linux if you’re planning to venture deep into the Kubernetes ecosystem. But since this guide is geared towards the average user who just wants to run K8s on their outdated system, we’ll go with Ubuntu. I’ll admit, it’s quite inefficient to run Kubernetes on everybody’s favorite golden boy of the Linux world, but its ease of access, combined with SSH support, make the process far easier for beginners.
-
-
Kernel Space
-
Brendan Gregg ☛ Brendan Gregg: No More Blue Fridays
In the future, computers will not crash due to bad software updates, even those updates that involve kernel code. In the future, these updates will push eBPF code.
-
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
CentOS ☛ CentOS Infrastructure Update Q2 2024
This is a summary of the work done by the CentOS Infrastructure team. This team maintains the infrastructure for both CentOS and CentOS Stream. This update is made from infographics and detailed updates. If you want to just see what’s new, check the infographics. If you want more details, continue reading.
-