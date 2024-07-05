posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 05, 2024



Quoting: Improve Plasma performance, screenshots without borders —

A simple tutorial today, no big fussology. Plasma 6.X renders this tutorial 50% unnecessary, as you have screenshot controls once more. But the performance element remains, so this is something you can always consider, especially if your machine is struggling with fast, instantaneous graphics rendering. Furthermore, as even Kubuntu 24.04 LTS still comes with Plasma 5.27, this means a great number of Plasma instances out there will still have border 'n' shadow screenshots for the foreseeable future.

The full path to (permanently) disabling Compositor goes through Settings > Display and Monitor > Compositor, and here you can toggle the state on/off, without any keyboard shortcuts (or going on the command line). There are still others tips and tricks and options, but I've discussed those before, so no need to repeat myself. Anyway, hopefully, this will come handy, especially if you take lots of screenshots, don't need borders, and wouldn't mind a tiny performance and responsiveness boost on your Plasma box. Take care.