Abhijith PA: A lazy local file sharing setup
At home, I have both a laptop and a *desktop PC. Most of my essential things, such as emails, repositories, password managers, contacts, and calendars are synced between the two devices. However, when I need to share some documents and I am lazy enough to go pick a flash drive, my only option is to push them to the Internet and download them on the other system, which is sitting at 20~ meters away. Typically, I do this either through email attachments or a matrix client.
Linux Handbook ☛ Chapter 6: Exploring Dockerfiles
Linux Cloud VPS ☛ What is 403 Forbidden error and how to fix it?
Most of you are familiar with the “403 Forbidden” error message or have at least run across it. Running into this error message on your computer or phone is equally annoying and frustrating.
It's FOSS ☛ What is Ollama? Everything Important You Should Know
Answering the common questions about Ollama.
Linux Handbook ☛ Chapter 5: Docker Volumes and Data Persistence