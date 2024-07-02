Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Destination Linux, and Late Night Linux
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 571
**netpipes** , **nettle** , **netwatch,network-scripts,netwrite** ,
**newspost** , **nfacct** , **nfs-utils** , **nftables** from the **n**
software set of Slackware.
# /etc/exports for NFS configuration
/home/bogus -sync,no_subtree_check,all_squash,rw 192.168.122.1(rw, anonuid=1000, anongid=100)
shasum -a256=c40759b3648a4388df0b6e303b357192e2d2d15d271f99c9fc55ec01e1200e44
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 377: RISC-V GNU/Linux Laptops & Open Source Photography with Darktable
377: RISC-V GNU/Linux Laptops & Open Source Photography with Darktable
00:53 Community Feedback
12:01 RISC-V Laptops for Linux
12:19 What is RISC-V?
14:48 RISC-V in Framework Laptops
23:27 DeepComputing DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II
28:46 Modular Phones and Michael's Dream Phone
29:38 Darktable 4.8 Released
40:13 Gaming: Asteroids ++
44:30 Software Spotlight: Easy Diary
48:06 Outro
Late Night Linux – Episode 288
Instead of the news which is all either boring or grim, we’ve come up with a fun Linux-themed game show that’s definitely not completely fixed. Plus a great network tool, and what keeps us on GNU/Linux when most apps are available everywhere else.