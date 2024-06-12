Games: Steam, Dawnmaker, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Hundreds of thousands of people are now clicking a Banana on Steam
As a ridiculous update to an article I did recently about the free game called Banana, where it seemed insane that over 30,000 people were clicking it - now a whole lot more people are doing so too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Old school immersive sim FPS 'Core Decay' still alive and the latest update sounds awesome
A few months ago there was news about layoffs at 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks, and it seemed like Ivar Hill's immersive sim Core Decay was hit. Thankfully though, Core Decay is alive and well.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Thing: Remastered and Killing Time: Resurrected coming from Nightdive Studios
Recently Nightdive Studios had another two announcements of their remasters with The Thing: Remastered and Killing Time: Resurrected.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dawnmaker is a turn-based city-building and deck-building game that looks great
Coming from Arpentor Studio, Dawnmaker is a turn-based city building and deckbuilding game that feels like playing a board game.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ WOLFHOUND is a sci-fi World War II metroidvania from the creator of Chasm
Bit Kid creator of Chasm have announced WOLFHOUND, a sci-fi World War II metroidvania where you play as a one-man-army Capt. Chuck “WOLFHOUND” Rosetti.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Core Keeper 1.0 will bring new PvP, revamped world-gen and a mysterious new biome
Pugstorm and Fireshine Games have revealed more details about the 1.0 release for Core Keeper that will arrive on August 27th.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Free-roaming megasim sandbox RPG 'Streets of Fortuna' sounds wonderfully unique
Recently announced by Kitfox Games (publisher of Dwarf Fortress) is Streets of Fortuna, a free-roaming megasim sandbox RPG that's a bit like The Sims meets Project Zomboid but a whole lot more than that.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Kitsune Tails is a gay furry Mario-like steeped in Japanese mythology releasing August 1
Kitsune Tails from developer Kitsune Games and publisher MidBoss, the gay furry Mario-like, is now going to be released on August 1st.