20 Years, Women-Run Site

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2024,

updated Jun 03, 2024



Susan from 2004 until 2013, then Rianne until present

THIS site turns 20 in one week. Since its beginning it has always been run and managed by women - first Susan, then Rianne. I mostly helped with some technical facets (as did texstar, Susan's partner at the time), but editorial choices were always Susan's and Rianne's.

Tux Machines shows that women can lead Free software causes and do it very well. This site is turning 20 because it attracted a large enough audience and did well along the way. █