Over 2 Million

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 09, 2024



TWENTY-FOUR hours ago we said that "this past Friday it was nearly 2 million." (Requests in the site in one day)

Barely a day has passed. On Monday we saw 1,585,484 requests in news.tuxmachines.org, 464,132 in the old site, and 448,787 in the sister site.

It's hard to assert this is an all-time high (it also depends on what's measured; Drupal had many small objects to transmit), but we're still growing, the traffic's increase is from legitimate sources (not bots), and seeing the rapid demise of Windows, none of this should surprise us. Many "Windows" PCs become GNU/Linux PCs. New users are hungry for new information. The share of Windows continues to decrease this month (27% if one counts mobile too). █