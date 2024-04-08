today's howtos
Network World ☛ Working with directories on Linux
Directories provide a hierarchical way to organize your files, and you can categorize them to suit your needs.
Network World ☛ Getting ready for World Backup Day 2024
The annual World Backup Day, which is March 31, is a good reminder to review your backup policies and practices.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Copy a Whole Website to Your Computer Using wget
Downloading a whole website is useful if you want your own copy of the text, images, and other content on it, just in case the author deletes it or the website shuts down. However, web browsers don't include this functionality out-of-the box. Here's how to download a whole site using the wget tool.
XDA ☛ How to turn an old PC into a NAS
If you have an old PC lying around, you may wonder what to do with it. You could turn it into a stream PC, give it to a family or friend... or turn it into a NAS. NAS stands for Network Attached Storage, but it's a little misnomer for devices like these. It's not just storage and can do a whole lot more as well. I turned my old gaming PC into a NAS, and it was surprisingly easy to do. Even better is that you can do it, too.
XDA ☛ How to update the firmware on Raspberry Pi
The Raspberry Pi is a technological chameleon. This miniature motherboard is designed to teach users the ways of computer engineering and computer science. You can use the device to practice installing operating systems, create a custom gaming console, or power a miniature piano. However, while the software you put in the Raspberry Pi determines its functions, all potential projects rely on the device’s underlying firmware. Even if an installed Windows 11 OS is bug-free, if something goes wrong with the firmware, you’re going to need to fix it to get your Raspberry Pi up and running again. And usually, the best way to fix a firmware fault is through an update.
XDA ☛ How to find your Raspberry Pi IP Address
The Raspberry Pi is one of the greatest SBCs (single-board computers) you can buy right now. Thanks to the gigantic community and its growing popularity, setting up and using this development board is easier than ever before. After you finish the initial setup process, the next step is to find your Raspberry Pi's IP address if you want to connect it with other devices over your network — establishing an SSH for remote access into Windows would be one such example.
Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to find the IP address on your Raspberry Pi. Some of these methods will even work for a headless setup.
Make Use Of ☛ The 9 Most Common Chromebook Errors and How to Fix Them
Chromebooks are robust and easy to use, but they're not perfect. These tips will help you solve some of the most common Chromebook errors.
Linux Hint ☛ Emacs Key Bindings
We all appreciate the high customization and extensible nature of the Emacs text editor. Emacs offers powerful features coupled with the intensive use of keyboard shortcuts, providing the users with quick access and a workaround.
Linux Hint ☛ Highlight the Current Line in Emacs
Whether you are a pro or a novice Emacs user, there are some basic things that are worth knowing such as how to highlight the current line. By default, Emacs doesn’t highlight the current line. You might have been used to highlighting the current line for quick access and better user experience when coming from other text editors.
Linux Hint ☛ Select All Text in Emacs
When working with Emacs, there are different instances when you need to select all the text in your buffer. Maybe you want to cut the entire text or paste it elsewhere. As a text editor, Emacs offers different ways to select all the text in your buffer. This guide focuses on the two main ways of selecting all in Emacs. Moreover, we will give the steps and commands on what to do after selecting all the text. For instance, we will see how to copy or cut the selected area. Let’s begin!
Linux Hint ☛ Reload the Current File in Emacs
When working with an Emacs file, you can make changes and revert to the previous state. Such a situation is what reloading a file means. It allows you to discard all changes you made in your buffer and have the initial state of the buffer. The reloaded file will open the version that is stored in your discard.
Linux Hint ☛ Compare Two Tables in SQL
Data comparison in SQL is a common task that every database developer will come across occasionally. Luckily, data comparison comes in a wide variety of formats such as literal comparison, Boolean comparison, etc.
Linux Hint ☛ Combine Two Columns in SQL
In SQL, columns are fundamental block of any relational database. Without columns and rows, a relational database would be unable to store the structured data using records and attributes.
Linux Hint ☛ Add a Column to the Table in SQL
Linux Hint ☛ How to Import a VMware Virtual Machine to Proxmox VE 8
Virtual Machines exported from VMware Workstation, VMware ESXi, VMware vSphere, and other VMware hypervisors can be imported to Proxmox VE 8.
In this article, I am going to show you how to import Windows and Linux virtual machines exported from VMware hypervisors to Proxmox VE 8.