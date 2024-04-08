The Raspberry Pi is one of the greatest SBCs (single-board computers) you can buy right now. Thanks to the gigantic community and its growing popularity, setting up and using this development board is easier than ever before. After you finish the initial setup process, the next step is to find your Raspberry Pi's IP address if you want to connect it with other devices over your network — establishing an SSH for remote access into Windows would be one such example.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to find the IP address on your Raspberry Pi. Some of these methods will even work for a headless setup.