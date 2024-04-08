today's howtos
DebugPoint ☛ How to Access Server in VirtualBox from Host Machine
A simple tutorial to demonstrate how you can access any web server in VirtualBox from any host machine on the network. If you run multiple virtual machines and a few of them as servers, you can easily access them using some small configurations in your VirtualBox.
Precautionary measures at Manjaro Testing Branch in context of CVE-2024-3094
Arch does not directly link openssh to liblzma, and thus this attack vector is not possible.
NMAP Command-Line Cheat Sheet
This command-line cheat sheet is designed to briefly reference some of the most commonly used NMAP commands, along with a brief description and practical examples to illustrate their use.