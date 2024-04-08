Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Going Linux, and GNU World Order
-
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 258: XZ Backdoor Attack, GNU/Linux Mint 22, Fedora Switch to KDE?, Flathub Unverified & more GNU/Linux news
This week’s news is exciting with cool new stuff and pretty bonkers because we narrowly avoided a security nightmare! A backdoor was discovered hidden in a common GNU/Linux utility, and it could have infected millions of devices.
-
Going Linux ☛ Going Linux #452 · GNU/Linux Talk , Tips, Tricks and Facts
Bill's continues his Nix adventure, Larry's take on the Ubuntu MATE project, maybe we'll have a Zorin 17 Pro giveaway. In this episode we discuss the real facts about GNU/Linux and clear up some GNU/Linux 'fake news'.
00:00 Going GNU/Linux #452 · GNU/Linux Talk , Tips, Tricks and Facts
01:48 Bill's Nix adventure
03:54 Larry's take on the Ubuntu MATE project
06:29 Zorin 17 Pro giveaway?
08:12 The real facts about GNU/Linux
08:38 Clearing up GNU/Linux 'fake news'
19:11 There are no ready to use distros if you are just getting started with GNU/Linux
19:49 Ubuntu and Ubuntu derivatives
20:53 Manjaro
24:24 MX GNU/Linux
24:55 Zorin
25:11 Elementary OS
28:05 Pop!OS
29:06 Fedora
30:51 OpenSUSE
32:11 Debian
35:26 Package management: X is better than Y
43:20 The command line is scary, for power users, and you have to use it to use GNU/Linux
50:06 Distrowatch is the ultimate source to discover which GNU/Linux distro is best
55:03 App suggestion: blanket background noise generator
-
GNU World Order (Audio Show) ☛ GNU World Order 559
A comparison of **less** , **more** , and **most**.
shasum -a256=62725f2c74c5d43d6a58f97f362f8981f810d346d581ac92e364c3c3d8fcbb0d