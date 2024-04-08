Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Going Linux, and GNU World Order

Bill's continues his Nix adventure, Larry's take on the Ubuntu MATE project, maybe we'll have a Zorin 17 Pro giveaway. In this episode we discuss the real facts about GNU/Linux and clear up some GNU/Linux 'fake news'.

00:00 Going GNU/Linux #452 · GNU/Linux Talk , Tips, Tricks and Facts

01:48 Bill's Nix adventure

03:54 Larry's take on the Ubuntu MATE project

06:29 Zorin 17 Pro giveaway?

08:12 The real facts about GNU/Linux

08:38 Clearing up GNU/Linux 'fake news'

19:11 There are no ready to use distros if you are just getting started with GNU/Linux

19:49 Ubuntu and Ubuntu derivatives

20:53 Manjaro

24:24 MX GNU/Linux

24:55 Zorin

25:11 Elementary OS

28:05 Pop!OS

29:06 Fedora

30:51 OpenSUSE

32:11 Debian

35:26 Package management: X is better than Y

43:20 The command line is scary, for power users, and you have to use it to use GNU/Linux

50:06 Distrowatch is the ultimate source to discover which GNU/Linux distro is best

55:03 App suggestion: blanket background noise generator

