Open Hardware/Modding: Framework and Raspberry Pi 5
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Battery-powered AIO workstation forged from Framework laptop and 3D printed components — the Flying Lotus takes off
A uniquely ergonomic, portable All-In-One workstation PC was assembled by a YouTuber using Framework laptop parts.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ DeSalvo Systems Galactic Case for Raspberry Pi 5 Review: Out of this world
DeSalvo Systems latest Raspberry Pi case is for the flagship Raspberry Pi 5 and it uses CNC machined aerospace grade aluminum to keep your Pi 5 cool and looking great!