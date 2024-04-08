Rise of HarmonyOS in China, GNU/Linux Popularity, and Best PCs for GNU/Linux

If you're shopping for a desktop Linux PC, you've probably noticed that your options are much more limited than if you were shopping for a Windows 11 desktop. Linux PCs aren't nearly as common as the rest of the competition, and trying to get Linux running on certain PCs can be an absolute slog. Because of this, it's important to find a rig that lets you load and launch Linux without any issues. Better yet, there are a handful of great desktop PCs that come with a Linux distro preinstalled – all you have to do is plug the unit in, and you're ready to go.