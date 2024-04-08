Rise of HarmonyOS in China, GNU/Linux Popularity, and Best PCs for GNU/Linux
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Chinese gov't pushes Huawei's HarmonyOS hard, sets adoption targets to beat Windows, Android, and iOS [Ed: Windows is down in China. Down from 99.5% 15 years ago to just 27% now.]
Local government of China's Shenzhen province launches a program to support development of software programs for HarmonyOS .
-
Real Linux User ☛ My most popular articles on RealLinuxuser.com in the last 7 years
Without even realizing it, I just discovered that I have been happily doing research and writing articles for my website for over 7 years.
-
Digital Trends ☛ The 6 best Linux desktop PCs in 2024
If you're shopping for a desktop Linux PC, you've probably noticed that your options are much more limited than if you were shopping for a Windows 11 desktop. Linux PCs aren't nearly as common as the rest of the competition, and trying to get Linux running on certain PCs can be an absolute slog. Because of this, it's important to find a rig that lets you load and launch Linux without any issues. Better yet, there are a handful of great desktop PCs that come with a Linux distro preinstalled – all you have to do is plug the unit in, and you're ready to go.