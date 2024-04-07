today's howtos
OSTechNix ☛ How To Add A User To Multiple Groups In Linux
University of Toronto ☛ Solving the hairpin NAT problem with policy based routing and plain NAT
One use of Network Address Translation (NAT) is to let servers on your internal networks be reached by clients on the public internet. You publish public IP addresses for your servers in DNS, and then have your firewall translate those public IPs to their internal IPs as the traffic passes through. If you do this with straightforward NAT rules, someone on the same internal network as those servers may show up with a report that they can't talk to those public servers. This is because you've run into what I call the problem of 'triangular' NAT, where only part of the traffic is flowing through the firewall.
Michael Bburkhardt ☛ Playing Around With Film Simulation Recipes
So when the time came to prepare for spending the month of March in Tucson, Arizona, I took the opportunity to look for a few new recipes that I could experiment with in the desert. One in particular that caught my eye was for Ektachrome E100VS (v2) by Ritchie Roesch over at Fuji X Weekly. I just loved how saturated the colors looked, and it helped that some of the sample photos were also taken in the desert!
Jesse Sandberg ☛ Pipewire, pro-audio, default sink/source
A bit of continuation for my previous post. As pro-audio mode skips creating mixers for inputs and outputs and there are no channels maps, a pulseaudio client like Chrome will just use stereo input for microphone. On my system this would be guitar DI in left ear and microphone on right ear :) So I created another loopback device for the microphone used mostly by pulseaudio clients like Chrome, Discord and games.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wiki.js on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wiki.js on Fedora 39. Wiki.js is a powerful, open-source wiki software that allows users to create, manage, and collaborate on content easily. It offers a user-friendly interface, rich text editing capabilities, version control, and a wide range of customization options.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Postfix on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Postfix on openSUSE. Postfix is a widely-used, powerful, and secure mail transfer agent (MTA) that plays a crucial role in handling email communication on GNU/Linux systems. It is known for its performance, security, and flexibility, making it a popular choice among system administrators.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Tiki Wiki on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Tiki Wiki on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Tiki Wiki CMS Groupware is a powerful, open-source content management system that offers a wide range of features for creating and managing websites, blogs, and collaborative workspaces.
Linux Hint ☛ How to check which Ubuntu Version you are on
Quickly use the linux terminal to find which version of Ubuntu you are running on right now. Follow the simple command line instructions and view the screen shots in this post.